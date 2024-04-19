One Piece Chapter 1113 Release Date Speculation

With One Piece Chapter 1112 right around the corner after a long break, you might be wondering when Chapter 1113 will release, so in this article, we’re going to break down when we suspect it might release.

When We Think One Piece Chapter 1113 Will Release

Currently, fans expect One Piece Chapter 1113 to release on April 28, which is one week after 1112. That being said, it’s possible that might change, since that release date hasn’t been confirmed at the time of this article’s writing.

Eiichiro Oda, the mangaka of One Piece, is known for taking breaks in between chapters, which causes a schedule that’s only semi-structured. Usually, those breaks are a week but sometimes they can be a month long. The most recent break was caused in large part by the passing of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama.

It’s worth noting that after One Piece Chapter 1113 comes out, it’ll be Golden Week in Japan which means another week break. This is not specific to One Piece but all weekly manga releases will take a break. At least fans will have two new chapters before the break and this time off will only be a week instead of a month.

What’s Happening in One Piece?

Currently, One Piece is in the “Egghead” arc, which began with Chapter 1058. The story itself has brought the Straw Hat Pirates to an island called Egghead, where they’ve been trying to save Dr. Vegapunk. This has also brought Luffy, Broggy, and Dorry into conflict with the Five Elders, while the rest of their group tries to make their way back to the Sunny.

