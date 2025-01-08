Forgot password
Phasmophobia 2025 Roadmap & Preview

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Jan 8, 2025 02:05 am

Phasmophobia has had a great few years, and 2025 is looking even better for it. Here’s a full overview of everything new coming to Phasmophobia in 2025, and what you can expect from the roadmap.

Table of contents

Phasmophobia 2025 Roadmap Preview

Two big changes are coming to Phasmophobia in 2025: a new Media tab in the Journal, as well as reworks to existing maps Bleasdale Farmhouse and Grafton Farmhouse. We’ll go over both these changes in more detail down below.

Journal and the Media Tab

First off, the Photos page will be removed from the Journal in Phasmophobia, and replaced with a new Media tab. This is how you’ll be getting your extra rewards with different devices and equipment.

The Media tab is split into three sections: Photos, Video, and Sound. In each section, you’ll need to use the corresponding piece of gear to snap evidence and footage of the ghosts. The first capture of any Media type will be considered Unique, which rewards you with a large sum of money and experience.

The idea here is to get as many Unique captures as possible so that you’re able to maximize the amount of money you can earn.

The big highlight here, though, is the Sound section. Phasmophobia will be getting the Sound Recorder item this year, which will allow you to record sounds from ghosts, and replay them from your Journal.

Bleasdale Farmhouse

The Bleasdale Farmhouse map rework is still in progress, but Kinetic Games has shared a few images to show how things are going. Here are images of the Dining Room, Living Room, Tea Room, and Trophy Room:

Grafton Farmhouse

Details are scant about the Grafton Farmhouse rework for now, but the developers have also shared just one image as a teaser.

And that’s everything you need to know about the new stuff coming to Phasmophobia in 2025. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get and use the Music Box.

Phasmophobia
