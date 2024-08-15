Official promo image for Piece RNG
Codes

Piece RNG RPG Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Published: Aug 15, 2024 06:14 am

Updated August 15, 2024

We added new codes!

Spin for a chance to obtain rare Devil Fruits and weapons in this One-Piece-inspired RNG experience. If luck is on your side, you’ll get extraordinary powers, but if not, you’ll still get cool weapons to wield. Your luck can increase immensely, though, with Piece RNG RPG Simulator codes!

All Piece RNG RPG Simulator Codes

Active Piece RNG RPG Simulator Codes

  • 35KLIKES: Use for 4 Hyper Lucky Potions, 4 Reset Stats Potions, 4 Race Change Potions, 4 Fast Spin Potions, 4 Super EXP Potions, and 4 Mastery Potions (New)
  • VENOM: Use for 5 Ultra Lucky Potions, 3 Mastery Potions, 3 Reset Stats Potions, 5 Race Change Potions, 3 Fast Spin Potions, and 2 Super EXP Potions (New)
  • GALAXY: Use for 5 Ultra Lucky Potions, 3 Mastery Potions, 3 Reset Stats Potions, 5 Race Change Potions, 3 Fast Spin Potions, and 2 Super EXP Potions (New)

Expired Piece RNG RPG Simulator Codes

  • THXFOR6K
  • SHUTDOWN
  • BETA
  • RESETSTATS
  • ANOTHERSTATS
  • RESETSTATS
  • RESETSTATS2
  • UPDATE2.5
  • UPDATE2
  • THXFOR1K
  • THXFOR2K
  • THXFOR3K
  • SOMEFIXES
  • RUBBER
  • FIGHTSTYLE
  • BUDDHA

How to Redeem Codes in Piece RNG RPG Simulator

You can use our tutorial below and learn how to redeem Piece RNG RPG Simulator codes quickly:

  • In-game screenshot of the Piece RNG menu.
    Image by The Escapist
  • In-game screenshot of the Piece RNG shop.
    Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Piece RNG RPG Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Press the Menu button.
  3. Go into the Shop tab and scroll down or press the Codes button to get to the Codes section.
  4. Type a code into the text box.
  5. Click Claim to get your goodies.

