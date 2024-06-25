Pokemon GO Fans Underwhelmed By Shocking Tynamo Community Day Announcement

Community Days in Pokemon GO are popular events due to the Shiny Hunting potential and local meet-ups. However, not every announcement about featured Community Day Pokemon receives the same level of enthusiasm. In fact, next month’s choice has players scratching their heads.

Recommended Videos

Recently, Niantic announced that tiny electric fish Pokemon Tynamo will take center stage for the July 21 Community Day in Pokemon GO. While this is indeed a Pokemon that hasn’t been Shiny in the game yet, players are still pretty surprised – and underwhelmed – to see this little guy star in its own event.

Fans gathered on Reddit to discuss the latest “electric” Community Day announcement.

The resounding feedback is more or less a big old “meh.” While many players say they’ll still participate in Tynamo Community Day to check off another Shiny for their list, the enthusiasm is lacking.

Related: Pokemon GO Players Furious That Mega Rayquaza Is an Elite Raid

“It is a boring one,” says one user who will grudgingly take part in the Shiny hunt but isn’t super thrilled about it. Another fan says, “it’s hard to feel excited about this one.” That statement pretty much sums up how many Pokemon GO players have felt about recent in-game events in general.

Although many fans are less than enthused with this hard-to-see Pokemon getting a Community Day, it’s not all bad news. Many have been quick to point out that Tynamo is tricky to Shiny Hunt in Scarlet & Violet due to its size. Grabbing it in Pokemon GO and transferring it over will let players tick off this Shiny without the hassle of squinting at their Nintendo Switch for hours.

Even if Tynamo isn’t many players’ favorite Pokemon, its evolution Eelektross has a small but dedicated fanbase. However, Eelektross doesn’t have its primary powerful ability, Levitate, in Pokemon GO. Even Eelektross fans are underwhelmed by this electric Pokemon’s potential in the game, and its Community Day Fast Attack, Volt Switch, isn’t likely to make it more battle-ready.

Overall, fans are hoping to see more exciting events again once Pokemon GO Fest 2024 comes to an end. Until then, we’ll get out there and Shiny hunt Tynamo because, well… why not?

Pokémon GO is available on iOS and Android.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy