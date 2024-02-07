Pokemon GO Player Stuck On Quest For Two Years Finally Freed By Dragons Unleashed Magikarps

A returning Pokemon GO player who hasn’t been able to complete a specific Special Research task for two years was pleasantly surprised to see Magikarp taking over the Dragons Unleashed event. Despite the event’s controversial spawns, some players are happy there aren’t many dragons.

Magikarp is the star of Pokemon GO’s Dragons Unleased event

It’s safe to say many players weren’t happy with the Dragons Unleashed event at launch. Instead of Bagon and Gible, players were inundated with Fennekin and Shuckle. The closest they’d get to Dragon-type spawns were sparse pre-evolutions, including Dratini and Skrelp.

However, Reddit user visual_hazard shared a different sentiment. Claiming to be a returning player stuck on the sixth part of the ‘A Mythical Discovery’ Special Research, they rejoiced at the number of Magikarp spawning around them. Their post featured a GIF of Team Rocket Member James gleefully holding a Magikarp- a depiction of how they felt after being stuck on the ‘Evolve a Magikarp’ challenge for two years.

“I had a mini heart attack when I saw my first Magikarp spawn yesterday, not realizing at first that it was because of the event. Used Pinaps on every single catch yesterday and had enough candy within an hour for that Gyarados evolve,” they commented under the post. “but now I’m being greedy and holding out for a shiny.”

Visual_hazard isn’t the only trainer who feels this way. Several Redditors chimed in, stating they were in the exact same situation. Some reported having finally been able to finish the Mew questline because of the Dragons Unleashed spawns while others were happy to hunt for a better Magikarp in Pokemon GO.

For some, Magikarp may have returned to Pokemon GO too late, as there were several replies stating they grew impatient, set Magikarp as their buddy, and walked to earn the candies needed to evolve. A Gyarados requires 400 Magikarp Candy to evolve, so let’s hope they didn’t have to earn all of them on foot.