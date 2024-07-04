Pokemon Go’s New Necrozma Avatar Outfit Is About to Win Go Fest

Complaining about Niantic’s choices is bread and butter for the Pokemon GO community these days. So, it’s always noteworthy when fans are actually impressed, and the new Pokemon GO Necrozma outfit and avatar item have garnered massive attention.

Recently, Niantic shared some updates to get trainers excited for the upcoming Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Global event. Along with news about the GO Fest role for much-maligned features like Routes and Party Play, they gave a sneak peek at new avatar items.

The new avatar items include the obligatory GO Fest 2024 Tee, along with those sun and moon crowns players could earn through pre-event research. However, one avatar set has taken center stage in the fan conversation in Pokemon GO: the Necrozma gear and outfits.

Featuring a top, pants, shoes, and shades, the Necrozma avatar items are a full-black getup that has many trainers actually ready to give Niantic their PokeCoins. “The Pokemon goths are finally eating good!” says one Reddit user, while another claims it’s “one of the best outfits ever released.”

It seems we might soon have another ubiquitous avatar outfit on our hands, as players are eager to snag these pitch-black items during GO Fest 2024.

Of course, no announcement these days goes without a bit of pushback from players. This time around, the Exeggutor hat avatar item has players shaking their heads in confused terror. “That exeggutor hat is… something” says one player, and that seems to pretty much sum it up.

Some players are also surprised to see the sun and moon crown items for sale after working to do the research paths and earn them the hard way.

Whether you want to cosplay as Alolan Exeggutor or join the Necrozma nation, these new avatar items will be available to purchase starting on July 8, 2024. That gives trainers plenty of time to find their perfect look before the Global GO Fest event on July 13 and 14.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

