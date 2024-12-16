‘Powerful Move’: Here’s Why the New Superman Reboot Poster Video Is Giving Everyone Chills

Everyone is getting super hyped up for the new Superman film. It’s called simply Superman (the original title was Superman: Legacy), and it’s set for release on July 11, 2025. Today, the motion poster was released, and it’s allowing fans to take in joyous nostalgia.

For one thing, new Superman David Corenswet looks like the definitive Superman, Christopher Reeve. But that’s not all. The motion poster features a new version of one of the most iconic movie theme tunes of all time: John Williams’ Superman theme. Ever since the first Reeve Superman movie came out in 1978, that simple, rousing piece of music has captivated moviegoers. It’s not just a part of Superman’s history; it’s a part of movie history, period. So, it goes without saying that fans were thrilled to hear it again. Some of them heard a little of Hans Zimmer’s Man of Steel theme in there, too.

Bringing back John Williams' iconic Superman score is a powerful move, it ties the past to the present while setting the tone for a fresh chapter — APEFLIX (@ApeflixOfficial) December 16, 2024

holy shit using the (motif?) of the williams theme while calling back to the GOATED zimmer theme in vibes?



is gunn cooking? https://t.co/TzWLeyIWgO — f i t . (@FitMarshmellow) December 16, 2024

This music score is like a musical mashup between the classic Superman theme and the epic Man of Steel score. It’s full of emotion and really gets you thinking and feeling the emotions it’s trying to convey – hope, that is. — Mike Odyssey (@MikeOdysseyYT) December 16, 2024

The last time Superman fans heard the John Williams theme in a DC movie was in 2022 when Henry Cavill’s Superman showed up in the Black Adam post-credits scene. Alas, the Superman appearance in that scene was all for nothing, because, at that point, the DCEU was going out – and definitely not with a bang but with a whimper. Take Batman vs Superman for a good example of what went wrong- its box office; while still substantial, didn’t meet expectations, and it was absolutely roasted by critics. Wonder Woman is beloved, but its sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, is most categorically not. It’s been a mixed bag, to say the least. And now the whole set of superhero stories is being rebooted with the upcoming Superman, directed by one of the busiest people working in the comic book movie industry today, James Gunn. He’s overseeing the whole of the new DC Universe along with Peter Safran, in fact.

Superman will mark “Chapter One” of a new DC cinematic universe. This chapter is called “Gods and Monsters,” and the next two films, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (starring House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock) and Clayface, are set to release in 2026. After that, the sky is the limit. If Superman does well, and it’s almost a given at this point that it will, we can probably expect a stand-alone sequel for Corenswet’s version of the character.

However, despite the Williams-inspired theme on the motion poster getting everyone all excited, Williams will not be composing the score for the new Superman. Instead, that honor is going to another John, John Murphy. He has a very impressive resume, though – he did the chilling score for the iconic zombie flick 28 Days Later, and he’s worked with Gunn on two other films, The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

All in all, the next coming of Superman looks more than set to live up to the original. It has a stellar cast – Corenswet, of course, plus Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, frequent Gunn collaborator Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, and plenty more. The filmmakers have even worked in a touching tribute to Reeve in there by casting his son, Will Reeve, as a news reporter. DC fans everywhere are looking so forward to the movie, and that hype will only increase when the trailer drops. It’s probably a safe bet that the trailer will call back to Williams’ beautiful score, as well.

