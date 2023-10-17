Ritual Casting & Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3), Explained

Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) ritual spellcasting can be a little bit tricky to wrap your head around. In actual Dungeons & Dragons, ritual spellcasting is a time-consuming affair, but they can grant pretty big benefits. While Baldur’s Gate 3 does stick to the rules most of the time, it doesn’t do the passage of time in the same way, which means that ritual spellcasting has to change as well.

One of the most important distinctions between normal spells and ritual spells is that the latter can only be done outside of combat. As such, you need to use the power of planning ahead to get the most out of Baldur’s Gate 3 ritual spellcasting. Of course, you can also just read our little guide instead of that. That’s really what we’re here for.

Ritual Casting and Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3), Explained

Unlike most spells, aside from only being castable outside of battle, ritual casting spells also don’t take up a spell slot, and they can be used by just about anyone. There are some really great options out there, and while some classes get them innately, anyone can access them thanks to the Ritual Caster Feat. There are only six ritual spells to choose from:

Disguise Self: Allows you to change your appearance until your next long rest.

Enhance Leap: Triples your jumping distance for 10 turns.

Find Familiar: Summons a familiar that can fight and be controlled.

Longstrider: Adds 3m movement to the target until your next long rest.

Speak with Animals: Let’s you talk with animals until your next long rest.

Speak with Dead: Let’s you talk with the dead until your next long rest.

You can take any of these when you choose the feat, or you’ll unlock them as you level up, or with some bits of equipment too. If you do take the feat and you’re looking for the best ritual spells, then we’d always recommend picking ones that fit your playstyle.

If you’re playing Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) as a charismatic bard, then being able to speak with animals or disguise yourself is always going to come in handy. If you’re more interested in being a bruiser in melee combat, or like to explore freely, then increasing your movement speed or tripling your jumping distance is probably for you. Just try and remember to always cast these spells before you need them, which usually means just after a long rest before leaving camp.

