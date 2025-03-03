When you get close to max level in Rune Slayer, you’ll get the option of joining one of two factions. Even though you aren’t required to, there are some benefits to being part of a faction. To help you out, we made this Rune Slayer Factions 101.

What are factions in Rune Slayer?

Currently, there are two factions in Rune Slayer:

The Holy Faction – Knight’s Templar (The Good Guys)

– Knight’s Templar (The Good Guys) The Demon Faction – Demonic Sect (The Bad Guys)

You don’t have to join either of these factions, but if you do, you will gain access to a new spawn point, new faction quests, new gear, and a few more benefits.

How to join the Holy Faction in Rune Slayer

Screenshot by the Escapist Screenshot by the Escapist Screenshot by the Escapist Screenshot by the Escapist Screenshot by the Escapist

Joining the Holy Faction in Rune Slayer is super simple. It’s almost like the game wants you to join it. When you get to Lakeshire, look for a large cave-like entrance with an elevator and a climbable rope. Take either of these up and look at the entrance towards Bahlgar. Take the stone steps that lead up and immediately turn right. It’s a bit of a steep climb, but you shouldn’t have any trouble following this path. Follow the path, go around the mountain, and you’ll reach the Knight’s Templar. Walk in and talk to the leader (Arthiel, the Sacred Blade).

After you join, you can set the spawn point in the Knight’s Templar base and unlock the Holy knight armory, but only after you finish the introduction quest and start ranking up.

How to join the Demon Faction in Rune Slayer

If you want to play for the bad guys (don’t worry, we prefer that too), you can join the Demon Sect. The only problem is that getting there isn’t exactly easy. In fact, to get to the Demon Sect base, you actually need to go through the Holy Faction guards. Follow this guide to get there and don’t sespiar if you fall, die, or get knocked into lava by an Imp (it happens to everyone):

Gif by The Escapist

From Lakeshire, go through the Cave and climb up (the same cave you’d use to get to Bahlgar / Knight’s Templar

(the same cave you’d use to get to Bahlgar / Knight’s Templar Go towards the sealed door (guarded by two Templar Knights)

Pay the guard on the right 5 silver to unlock the sealed door

the sealed door Navigate fast through the volcanic area (follow our gif)

Don’t linger too much because you’ll start burning after a while (this will slowly lower your health)

because you’ll start after a while (this will slowly lower your health) Once you make it to the Demon faction base, talk to the leader (Malzareth, the Worldscorcher) to join

As you can tell, this is much trickier than joining the Holy Faction. Fortunately, unlike the Holy Faction, the Demon Sect has a unique ability to travel using red portals. Currently, there are two portals: one that leads to the Wilderness and one that leads to Bahlgar.

Why join a Faction in Rune Slayer?

During its release week, many Rune Slayer players were claiming that there was no point in joining any of the factions because they did nothing. Sure, you were setting yourself up to battle players from the opposing faction, but seeing how almost nobody was doing PvP, it seemed pointless.

Screenshot via ImSoaren

Fortunately (or unfortunately), a week has gone by, and now we actually know you can buy faction gear from the vendors. These armor pieces are considered some of the best in the game, but there is a catch. In order to buy a single piece of this gear, you need to pay upwards of 10 g for a single weapon / armor, and you also need to reach a high enough rank with the faction.

How do you gain ranks with your faction? By killing players from the opposing action, of course. The more you kill, the better your rank will be. However, you won’t get your rank right away. All your kills are calculated at the end of the week, after which you’ll gain access to the faction vendor and see how much longer you need to grind before you’re eligible to buy a weapon or armor.

In essence, after you join a faction, you just start killing players from the opposing faction, and at the end of the week, buy new armor and gear.

How to leave a faction in Rune Slayer?

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can’t. As of writing this, there is no way to leave after you’ve picked a faction with a character. There is a good chance this will be fixed in an update, but for now, think twice before you commit to either the Holy or the Demon faction.

That’s all there is to it. Now go out there and do evil… uhhh… GOOD things in Rune Slayer. If you need more help with Rune Slayer End Game, check out our guide on Essential Rune Slayer End Game Tips. If you want to stay up to date with Rune Slayer, keep an eye out for the unofficial Trello board.

