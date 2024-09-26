If you’ve been following The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives you may have heard about one of its stars’ controversial TikTok videos. So what’s it all about? Here’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Whitney Leavitt’s RSV TikTok Explained.

Here’s What Whitney Leavitt’s Controversial RSV TikTok is All About

Whitney Leavitt is one of several Mormon wives whose TikToks, known collectively as MomTok, gained them serious attention. It was this attention, which included stories of ‘soft swinging‘ that led to Hulu commissioning The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Back in 2022 Leavitt had an emergency with her son Liam, who was rushed to an emergency room with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). She posted a TikTok from her son’s bedside which, though it has since been deleted, has been archived by others.

“Lil Lee was taken in because of low oxygen, he tested positive for RSV, waiting for him to breathe better on his own”, reads the caption. It opens with Leavitt solemnly kissing her son on the forehead.

However, what happens next is where things get strange. Following the kiss, she breaks into a dance, grinning. Tonal whiplash doesn’t begin to describe it and the comments on the archived version are not particularly kind.

A lot of people dunked on her for what they perceived as taking advantage of her son’s illness for clout. Others suggested that may have just been her way of dealing with it, that she was so stressed she didn’t think about how it’d look. Either way, watching the video you can understand why she deleted it; it doesn’t cast her in a positive light, no matter her intentions.

What Was Really Going on Whitney Leavitt’s Video?

Leavitt put out a tearful TikTok apology afterwards, and she also discussed it on the show, stating that “He was getting better, so I’m thinking like do something fun and I made a video.” In other words, she felt her son was out of the woods, and it’d be appropriate to make a fun little TikTok. Make of that what you will.

Leavitt has complained that she feels like she’s being set up as the show’s villain, having already received “a massive amount of hate” over the original RSV video. As reported by People/Yahoo, she told The Squeeze podcast the show had put in her dark place and that the series omitted the context behind some of her decisions.

So the explanation for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Whitney Leavitt’s RSV TikTok is that she made a video where she was standing next to her ill son’s bed, pulling off dance moves. It did not go down well and earned her a lot of criticism.

