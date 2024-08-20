Selling Sunset Season 8 Release Date, Trailer, and More

Selling Sunset Season 8 is on the way, with more real-estate-based drama from The Oppenheimer Group’s team. But when is this reality TV show out, and can you get a sneak peek of what’s on the way? Here’s Selling Sunset Season 8’s release date, trailer, and more.

When Does Selling Sunset Season 8 Release?

Selling Sunset Season 8 has a confirmed September 6th release date. That’s when the show hits Netflix—all eleven episodes of it. You won’t have to wait for episodes to drop, either. Every last episode will be there for you to binge, with one exception. There’s likely to be a twelfth episode, a reunion special, arriving later. But the main season will be available in its entirety on September 6th.

Does Selling Sunset Season 8 Have a Trailer?

Netflix released a trailer for Selling Sunset Season 8, which you can watch below. It offers a taste of things to come, including the renewed pressure that the team will be under. “The market is shit right now,” one of their bosses explains, which is going to cause serious problems for the team.

Cast member Chelsea Lazkani’s divorce is also touched upon in the trailer, and the team encounters someone who owns a Wild West town. In reality, it’s probably a film set, but it’s still pretty cool, and there’s no way I’d sell it if I owned it.

Which Cast Members Are Returning for Selling Sunset Season 8?

Netflix has confirmed that we’ll see the return of: Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, Bre Tiesi, and Nicole Young.

There are also some new cast members joining Season 8. Netflix has been tight-lipped about most of those additions, but they’ve confirmed that Alana Gold is joining The Oppenheim Group. Alana Gold is a model who’s worked with several high-tier brand (via People), and has been working as a real estate agent for a few years.

However, Gold isn’t listed on The Oppenheim Group’s “Meet the Team” page, which is curious. It could be that she didn’t last the season. Or maybe she’s just not on there to avoid spoiling her introduction on the show.

Where Can You Watch Selling Sunset Season 8?

Selling Sunset Season 8 is only available on Netflix. Many networks, even Disney Plus, have put their shows out on Blu-Ray or DVD, but Netflix has yet to do that, so you can only watch it with a Netflix subscription.

Selling Sunset is available to watch here.

