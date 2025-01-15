Severance Season 2 Exact Release Date and Time on Apple TV+

After almost three years, Apple TV+ thriller Severance is finally back – and you’ll want to stream it as soon as it drops. So, read on for Severance Season 2’s exact release date and time, as well as everything else you need to know about the show’s second batch of episodes!

Severance Season 2, Episode 1 premieres on Apple TV+ at 12am PT / 3am ET on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.

For viewers based outside the US, this shakes out as follows:

Brazil – 5:00am BRT

UK – 8:00am GMT

Europe – 9:00am CET

India – 1:30pm IST

Japan – 5:00pm JST

Australia – 7:00pm AET

New Zealand – 9:00pm NZDT

How Many Episodes Is Severance Season 2?

Severance Season 2 will run for 10 episodes total – one more than Season 1. This tracks with previous comments by Severance creator and showrunner Dan Erickson, who announced his plan for the sci-fi psychological thriller’s follow-up outing to run slightly longer than its predecessor in a 2022 Variety interview.

When Do Severance Season 2’s Nine Remaining Episodes Come Out?

So, we’re getting 10 episodes of Severance Season 2; when do they debut? As with Season 1, Apple TV+ is following a one-episode-per-week schedule for Severance‘s second season, which breaks down as follows:

Episode 1 – 12am PT / 3am ET, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025

Episode 2 – 12am PT / 3am ET, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025

Episode 3 – 12am PT / 3am ET, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025

Episode 4 – 12am PT / 3am ET, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025

Episode 5 – 12am PT / 3am ET, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025

Episode 6 – 12am PT / 3am ET, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025

Episode 7 – 12am PT / 3am ET, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025

Episode 8 – 12am PT / 3am ET, Friday, Mar. 7, 2025

Episode 9 – 12am PT / 3am ET, Friday, Mar. 14, 2025

Episode 10 – 12am PT / 3am ET, Friday, Mar. 21, 2025

What Is Severance Season 2 About?

As you’d expect, Severance Season 2 will deal with the fallout of Season 1’s cliffhanger ending.

To recap, Season 1, Episode 9 saw the “innie” incarnations of Mark Scout (Adam Scott), Helly Riggs (Britt Lower), and Irving Bailiff (John Turturro) escape Lumon Industries. Major revelations follow – notably, Mark discovers Lumon employee Ms. Casey is really his supposedly dead wife, Gemma, and Helly learns her “outie” belongs to Lumon’s founding Eagan family – before the innies’ outside access is abruptly cut short.

What will all this mean for Mark and the gang in Severance Season 2? Nothing good, if the plot synopsis on the Apple TV+ press portal is anything to go by. It reads as follows: “In Season 2, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.”

What Are Critics Saying About Severance Season 2?

The critical response to Severance Season 2 so far has been overwhelmingly positive. As of this writing, it has a 94% score on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, based on 52 reviews. The site’s Critics Consensus section offers the following summary of Season 2’s reviews: “Masterfully managing its two halves of adroit character study and surreal nightmare, Severance‘s long-awaited sophomore season makes cognitive dissonance a mind-melting pleasure.”

Severance Season 1 is currently streaming on Apple TV+. Season 2 premieres on Jan. 17, 2025.

