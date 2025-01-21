Severance Season 2: Who Is Ms. Huang (& What Does She Do at Lumon)?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Severance Season 2, Episode 1, “Hello, Ms. Cobel.”

Severance is finally back, and everyone’s obsessed with the Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller’s newest character: Sarah Bock’s disconcertingly young Lumon Industries employee, Ms. Huang. So, who is Severance Season 2’s Miss Huang, what does she do at Lumon, and just how old is she?

Who Is Ms. Huang in Severance Season 2?

Ms. Huang is the deputy manager of the severed floor at Lumon Industries. She takes over the role from Mr. Milchick, who is now the severed floor’s manager (replacing his Season 1 boss, Ms. Cobel). So, Ms. Huang’s day-to-day responsibilities at Lumon revolve around making sure Mark Scout and his co-workers are making good progress on their mysterious MDR work assignments. This includes group activities, such as Season 2, Episode 1’s sharing exercise.

Okay, but why is Ms. Huang so young? She’s clearly in her late teens at best, so Lumon giving her managerial position seems irresponsible, if not borderline illegal. As with so much of Severance Season 2, the answer for now is “wait and see.” The deputy manager herself remains coy on the subject; when Mark S.’s colleague Mark W. asks Ms. Huang why she’s “a child,” all she offers is, “Because of when I was born…?”

How Old Is Ms. Huang in Severance Season 2?

So, Ms. Huang is (despite her middle management position) not an adult. How old is she, then? Again, that’s not something Severance Season 2 has shared with audiences yet. But don’t feel too bad; apparently, not even Sarah Bock knows her character’s exact age! That’s according to a recent Variety interview, during which Bock – who was 15 during filming – confirmed that Ms. Huang is “definitely younger than [Bock’s] actual age.”

In the same interview, Bock also unpacked how her approach to the role changed during filming. “She was a little bit more of how you would expect a child to typically act [in the script] – like, maybe a little bit nervous or timid and out of her element,” Bock explained. “But as we played around with it […] I started to understand who she was, and started to understand that maybe she’s not your typical teenager in the situation – she’s a little bit more powerful than that.”

Severance Season 2 is currently streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping Fridays.

