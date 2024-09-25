‘She’s a Disney Princess:’ Marvel Fans Are Losing It Over Yelena’s Wholesome Moment in the Thunderbolts Trailer

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts brings together a group of semi-remarkable people. However, the one major standout is Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, who stole hearts in Black Widow. She’s back in Thunderbolts, and something she does in the trailer is making fans lose their minds and call her a Disney Princess.

Recommended Videos

Early in the trailer, Yelena is talking to her adoptive father, Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian, about throwing herself into work because she’s not getting what she wants out of life. There’s even a moment that shows her blowing up what seemingly is a government lab with a disappointed look on her face. However, it’s what she’s holding in that shot that has people talking.

Related: No, the Thunderbolts Poster Doesn’t Feature a Massive AI Mistake

Yelena Is a Killer in Thunderbolts But Not a Monster

As she turns away from the shocked crowd in the first look at the upcoming movie, Yelena can be seen holding a guinea pig, which was seemingly being used for experiments in the lab. She doesn’t want it to become collateral damage, so she takes it with her before wrapping up the job. Now, fans are hoping that she takes the rodent on adventures, and it becomes her sidekick.

wait she’s holding a guinea pig after she expl*ded the lab which means she saved it from the lab 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/tvn75LbAuj — sophia (@hellopugh) September 23, 2024

“she’s a disney princess she’s gotta have an animal sidekick,” said sophia on X.

“Now she and Kate can be pet moms together,” added Liam Ed on X.

Of course, action movies are not safe places for tiny creatures; just ask John Wick. But that doesn’t mean they should be left behind, and Yelena knows that, as she has a much bigger heart than she likes to let on. And it’ll be up to her to make sure some of that humanity rubs off on some of her more misguided teammates as they face whatever threat is in their way.

Thunderbolts releases in theaters on May 2, 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy