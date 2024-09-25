Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Yelena in the Thunderbolts trailer.
Category:
News
Movies & TV

‘She’s a Disney Princess:’ Marvel Fans Are Losing It Over Yelena’s Wholesome Moment in the Thunderbolts Trailer

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Sep 25, 2024 09:03 am

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts brings together a group of semi-remarkable people. However, the one major standout is Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, who stole hearts in Black Widow. She’s back in Thunderbolts, and something she does in the trailer is making fans lose their minds and call her a Disney Princess.

Recommended Videos

Early in the trailer, Yelena is talking to her adoptive father, Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian, about throwing herself into work because she’s not getting what she wants out of life. There’s even a moment that shows her blowing up what seemingly is a government lab with a disappointed look on her face. However, it’s what she’s holding in that shot that has people talking.

Related: No, the Thunderbolts Poster Doesn’t Feature a Massive AI Mistake

Yelena Is a Killer in Thunderbolts But Not a Monster

As she turns away from the shocked crowd in the first look at the upcoming movie, Yelena can be seen holding a guinea pig, which was seemingly being used for experiments in the lab. She doesn’t want it to become collateral damage, so she takes it with her before wrapping up the job. Now, fans are hoping that she takes the rodent on adventures, and it becomes her sidekick.

“she’s a disney princess she’s gotta have an animal sidekick,” said sophia on X.

“Now she and Kate can be pet moms together,” added Liam Ed on X.

Of course, action movies are not safe places for tiny creatures; just ask John Wick. But that doesn’t mean they should be left behind, and Yelena knows that, as she has a much bigger heart than she likes to let on. And it’ll be up to her to make sure some of that humanity rubs off on some of her more misguided teammates as they face whatever threat is in their way.

Thunderbolts releases in theaters on May 2, 2025.

Post Tag:
Thunderbolts
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67