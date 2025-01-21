Silo Season 2’s Ending (& How It Sets Up Season 3), Explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Silo Season 2, Episode 10, “Into the Fire.”

Recommended Videos

Silo‘s second season just wrapped up, and – true to form for sci-fi dystopian series – it leaves viewers with plenty to ponder. With this in mind, we’ve answered all your burning questions about Silo Season 2’s ending (including how it sets up Season 3) below.

What Is the Safeguard?

“The Safeguard” is a key concept introduced during the tail-end of Silo Season 2’s run. We first learn about it from AI construct the Algorithm, which threatens to trigger the Safeguard if Lukas Kyle blabs about the hidden tunnel at the bottom of Silo 18. But we don’t find out what this would entail until midway through the Season 2 finale, when Solo/Jimmy Conroy reveals the Safeguard is a pipe that pumps poison gas into a Silo if its residents rebel. It’s also seemingly a preventative measure. Lukas sharing intel on the Silo 18 tunnel, the Algorithm, or the wider network of Silos is apparently enough to initiate the Safeguard, as well. Presumably, Silo Season 3 will explore who programmed the Safeguard (and the Algorithm) and what their overall goal is.

Why Does the Algorithm Choose Camille?

Silo Season 2’s ending sees Robert Sims finally become Bernard Holland’s shadow, however, the Algorithm has other ideas. When Sims, his wife Camille, and their son, Anthony, enter the IT vault, the Algorithm recognizes Robert’s new position and intention to save Silo 18 – then orders everyone but Camille out of the Vault. Why does the Algorithm choose Camille over her hubby? It’s unclear for now, although it’s likely the AI construct evaluated the pair’s respective performances during the rebellion and graded Camille higher. Silo Season 3 will almost certainly explain this twist more fully.

Related: Silo Books in Order and 10 Key Differences So Far With the Apple TV Show

Do Juliette and Bernard Die in the Incinerator?

Before cutting to its disorienting epilogue (more on that next), Silo Season 2 ends its main narrative on a doozy of a cliffhanger. Juliette Nichols and Bernard Holland are both trapped in Silo 18’s airlock as the incinerator fires up (literally)! But do Juliette and Bernard really die, as Episode 10 implies? Yes and no; potential spoilers for Silo Season 3 ahead! Yes, Bernard is a goner. That’s what happens in Hugh Howey’s Silo novels and showrunner Graham Yost recently confirmed that the show will follow suit. No, Juliette isn’t dead too. Not only is Jules wearing a fire-resistant outfit, but she’s also a key player in Howey’s original trilogy all the way through. So, when Silo returns for its third season, Juliette will still be on deck, but don’t expect to see any more of Bernard.

What’s the Deal With the Present Day Flashback?

Easily the biggest “Wait, what…?” moment in Silo Season 2, Episode 10 – heck, in the history of the show, period – is the closing flashback to the 2020s. Here, we see reporter Helen grill Congressman Daniel about how the US will respond to an Iranian dirty bomb attack. Daniel exits the encounter without saying much – but not before gifting Helen a PEZ dispenser that we know (thanks to earlier Silo installments) will one day come into Juliette Nichols’ possession. The obvious implication is that Daniel, Helen, and the dirty bomb are all tied to the origin of the Silo initiative. Given actors Jessica Henwick and Ashley Zukerman – who play Helen and Daniel, respectively – are officially onboard for Silo Season 3, we’ll get the full story soon enough!

All 10 episodes of Silo Season 2 are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy