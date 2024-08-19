Sister Wives Season 19 Release Date Confirmed

Sister Wives is back for a nineteenth season, returning to Kody Brown and his increasingly fractured family. But when is this season airing? Here’s the confirmed release date of Sister Wives Season 19.

When Is Sister Wives Season 19 Coming Out?

Sister Wives Season 19’s release date has been confirmed as September 15, 2024. That’s when you’ll get to catch up with Kody Brown and all the members of his family. However, if you’ve been following the show so far, you’ll know that “family” is stretching the definition of the word.

While Kody did begin with four willing wives, over the course of the nineteen seasons, all but one of them has left him. The show has continued to follow the fortunes of his ex-wives, but at the end of Sister Wives Season 18, he was left with just one remaining wife, Robyn.

TLC has released a trailer that offers a taste of things to come, and it suggests this next season will make for interesting viewing. Granted, it’s just a teaser for the whole season, but there’s a lot of Brown feeling sorry for himself and asking why this happened to him. On a more somber note, the show is (via The US Sun) also set to address the passing of Garrison Brown, Kody and his ex-wife Janelle’s son.

Will There Be a Sister Wives Season 20?

TLC has yet to announce a Sister Wives Season 20, but the way things are going for Kody on the show, I wouldn’t count on it. The Season 19 trailer gives the impression things are winding up for Kody, at least as far as his relationships are going.

So, the confirmed release date of Sister Wives Season 19 is September 15th, 2024, and the show will air via TLC.

