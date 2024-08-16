Love Island Reunion Time Confirmed

Love Island USA Season 6 is returning with a reunion special. And with reunions being few and far between these past seasons, fans are anxious to catch up with their favorite cast members. Here’s the time Love Island‘s reunion will air.

When and Where Can You Watch the Love Island Reunion?

Love Island USA focuses on singles secluded on an island as they explore, navigate, and build new relationships. A $100,000 prize awaits the winning couple at the end of each season, giving the dynamic a competitive twist.

Unlike many other dating reality shows, Love Island does not air reunion specials after every season. This makes the announcement of a reunion special a real treat for fans. The Love Island USA reunion will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock Monday, August 19th at 6pm/9pm PT/ET.

Who Will Appear on the Love Island Reunion Special?

The reunion special was filmed earlier this week in New York and features the majority of the cast, including Season 6 winners Kordell and Serena. Host Ariana Madix will also make an appearance, as will favorites such as Kendall Washington, Kaylor Martin, and Andrea Carmona. The special will likely answer questions regarding which of the couples matched during the season are still together.

Notably, one Islander will be noticeably absent from the festivities. Although Caine Bacon was originally scheduled to be part of the reunion, he has, in his own words, been cancelled from the show. Bacon has proven to be one of the more controversial contestants on Love Island, particularly after posting unflattering comments about his castmates. His cancellation from the reunion came after he posted a TikTok video in which he made problematic comments about the Korean community.

The Love Island Season 6 reunion special will be available for streaming August 19th on Peacock.

