Sisyphus Simulator Codes (June 2024)

Imagine if all of Sisyphus’ work amounted to traveling to new worlds and being praised for his beefiness. In this scenario, all the rock-pushing wouldn’t be much of a punishment—it would be fun and recreational. In fact, the gods are merciful and even provide Sisyphus Simulator codes!

All Sisyphus Simulator Codes List

Sisyphus Simulator Codes (Working)

Children : Use for 20 Gems, a Luck Potion, and a Double Power Boost for 30 minutes

: Use for 20 Gems, a Luck Potion, and a Double Power Boost for 30 minutes Exclusive : Use for a Legendary Crystal

: Use for a Legendary Crystal keepsmile : Use for 10 Gems

: Use for 10 Gems Time : Use for 10 Gems

: Use for 10 Gems FANTASY : Use for 20 Gems and a Win Potion

: Use for 20 Gems and a Win Potion 10KLIKES : Use for 10 Gems

: Use for 10 Gems SOCOOL : Use for 15 Gems

: Use for 15 Gems Cove : Use for 10 Gems and an Epic Crystal

: Use for 10 Gems and an Epic Crystal Crystal : Use for 10 Rare Crystals and 2 Epic Crystals

: Use for 10 Rare Crystals and 2 Epic Crystals Epoch : Use for 10 Gems, a Luck Potion, and a Double Power Boost for 15 minutes

: Use for 10 Gems, a Luck Potion, and a Double Power Boost for 15 minutes GOODSTO : Use for 5 Gems, a Win Potion, and a Luck Potion

: Use for 5 Gems, a Win Potion, and a Luck Potion Publish : Use for a Luck Potion

: Use for a Luck Potion SOGOOD : Use for a Win Potion!

: Use for a Win Potion! Fire : Use for 5 Gems and a Double Power Boost for 15 minutes

: Use for 5 Gems and a Double Power Boost for 15 minutes UPDATE : Use for a Double Power Boost for 15 minutes

: Use for a Double Power Boost for 15 minutes God : Use for 5 Gems

: Use for 5 Gems Fruit : Use for a Win Potion

: Use for a Win Potion Space : Use for 10 Gems

: Use for 10 Gems 50KLIKES: Use for 10 Gems and a Luck Potion

Sisyphus Simulator Codes (Expired)

show more nicewelcome

Randy

EASTER show less

How to Redeem Codes in Sisyphus Simulator

Here’s what you need to do to redeem Sisyphus Simulator codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Sisyphus Simulator in Roblox. Click on the Settings cogwheel icon in the menu on the right. Go to ENTER CODES. Use the CODE field in the pop-up window to enter a working code. Click on USE to redeem your code.

