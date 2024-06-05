Sisyphus Simulator promo image.
Image via STO Studio
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Sisyphus Simulator Codes (June 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|
Published: Jun 5, 2024 06:26 am

Updated: June 5, 2024

Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Imagine if all of Sisyphus’ work amounted to traveling to new worlds and being praised for his beefiness. In this scenario, all the rock-pushing wouldn’t be much of a punishment—it would be fun and recreational. In fact, the gods are merciful and even provide Sisyphus Simulator codes!

All Sisyphus Simulator Codes List

Sisyphus Simulator Codes (Working)

  • Children: Use for 20 Gems, a Luck Potion, and a Double Power Boost for 30 minutes
  • Exclusive: Use for a Legendary Crystal
  • keepsmile: Use for 10 Gems
  • Time: Use for 10 Gems
  • FANTASY: Use for 20 Gems and a Win Potion
  • 10KLIKES: Use for 10 Gems
  • SOCOOL: Use for 15 Gems
  • Cove: Use for 10 Gems and an Epic Crystal
  • Crystal: Use for 10 Rare Crystals and 2 Epic Crystals
  • Epoch: Use for 10 Gems, a Luck Potion, and a Double Power Boost for 15 minutes
  • GOODSTO: Use for 5 Gems, a Win Potion, and a Luck Potion
  • Publish: Use for a Luck Potion
  • SOGOOD: Use for a Win Potion!
  • Fire: Use for 5 Gems and a Double Power Boost for 15 minutes
  • UPDATE: Use for a Double Power Boost for 15 minutes
  • God: Use for 5 Gems
  • Fruit: Use for a Win Potion
  • Space: Use for 10 Gems
  • 50KLIKES: Use for 10 Gems and a Luck Potion

Sisyphus Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • nicewelcome
  • Randy
  • EASTER

Related: Strength Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Sisyphus Simulator

Here’s what you need to do to redeem Sisyphus Simulator codes:

Redeeming Sisyphus Simulator codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Sisyphus Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Settings cogwheel icon in the menu on the right.
  3. Go to ENTER CODES.
  4. Use the CODE field in the pop-up window to enter a working code.
  5. Click on USE to redeem your code.

For plenty more rewards in fun Roblox simulator titles, check out our articles on Bicep Simulator codes and Bodybuilder Simulator codes, and claim those freebies before they expire!

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
Sisyphus Simulator
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Ultimate Tower Defense (UTD) Codes (June 2024)
Ultimate Tower Defense gameplay screenshot.
Ultimate Tower Defense gameplay screenshot.
Ultimate Tower Defense gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Ultimate Tower Defense (UTD) Codes (June 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Jun 5, 2024
Read Article All WWE 2K24 My Faction Locker Codes (June 2024)
A cover image of WWE 2K24.
A cover image of WWE 2K24.
A cover image of WWE 2K24.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
All WWE 2K24 My Faction Locker Codes (June 2024)
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Demon Piece Codes (June 2024)
Demon Piece Official Art
Demon Piece Official Art
Demon Piece Official Art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Demon Piece Codes (June 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Jun 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Ultimate Tower Defense (UTD) Codes (June 2024)
Ultimate Tower Defense gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Ultimate Tower Defense (UTD) Codes (June 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Jun 5, 2024
Read Article All WWE 2K24 My Faction Locker Codes (June 2024)
A cover image of WWE 2K24.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
All WWE 2K24 My Faction Locker Codes (June 2024)
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Demon Piece Codes (June 2024)
Demon Piece Official Art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Demon Piece Codes (June 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Jun 5, 2024
Author
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.