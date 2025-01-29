Sony Finally Dropping PSN Requirement From PC Ports

Sony has been getting a lot of flak from its fans over the PSN requirement for its PC ports. It has been applied to both single-player and multiplayer games. The company has completed 180, as its upcoming and released ports will no longer require the account.

Recommended Videos

As spotted over at VGC, with Spider-Man 2 heading to PC on January 30, Sony has made having a PSN account optional. This will apply to previously released titles like God of War Ragnarök and Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, as well as The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, which is launching on April 3, 2025.

However, Sony still wants to incentivize its player base with the benefits of PSN. In addition to offering gamers trophies and friend management, its PC ports will have in-game unlocks if you are logged in:

Related: YouTuber Unveils GTA VI Map for GTA V, Addresses Take Down Concerns

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:

Early unlock suits: the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit and the Miles Morales 2099 Suit

God of War Ragnarök:

Gain access to the Armor of the Black Bear set for Kratos at the first Lost Items chest in the Realm Between Realms (previously only accessible in a New Game+ run) and a resource bundle (500 Hacksilver and 250 XP)

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered:

+50 points to activate bonus features and unlock extras

Jordan’s Jacket from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet as a skin for Ellie

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered:

Gain access to Nora Valiant outfit

God forbid you just offer these benefits to PC players for patiently waiting for these first-party hits, but I digress.

While it is good to see Sony’s about-face, it sucks that it takes such an outcry to bring about change. Helldivers 2 had its PSN requirement rescinded because so many users in other countries didn’t have PSN available to log in, making the game unplayable. And if it isn’t a massive revolt, it’s a giant failure that forces Sony’s hands, like Concord‘s disappointing sales leading to the corporation canceling most of its live services games. It’s all about the money at the end of the day.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy