Square Enix Confirms Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s Pronunciation of Cait Sith

Square Enix confirmed the pronunciation of Cait Sith’s name in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, and there’s a very good chance that if you’d been saying it right, you’re now wrong.

On X, the official Final Fantasy VII account shared an image of Cait Sith reading, “In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Cait Sith is pronounce ‘Kate Sihth.” The comments to the post are incredulous, due in large part to the fact that Scottish Gaelic name to which the character is a reference is pronounced “ket shee.” Upon this revelation, booing in The Escapist Slack immediately intensified due to memories of having been corrected about this pronunciation in the ’00s and ’90s. Whether this pronunciation will actually be what’s used in the final, released version of the game remains to be seen, though there’s no reason to believe that this is wrong.

We saw many of you were asking so we hope this helps! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/ZC4WAu9IpE — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) October 3, 2023

This revelation comes at Square Enix ramps up marketing for FF7 Rebirth, about which it’s revealed a lot over the last few months. The company has recently confirmed just how much of the original Final Fantasy 7‘s story the reimagined version will cover, and approximately how long it will take to beat.

FF7 Rebirth, which will feature Cait Sith in a prominent role, is the second of three parts in a trilogy that began with 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake. While much of the game follows the plot of the original FF7, there are a number of changes that have left fans guessing as to just what Square Enix has up its sleeve this time around, especially as the title gets closer to one of the most shocking moments in the original game. If you know what I mean, you know what I mean.

FF7 Rebirth releases on Feb. 29, and until then, you can pronounce Cait Sith however you want, wrong or right. There’s a special edition of the game available for $350 that features an incredible statue of Sephiroth.