Netflix Releases First Official Look at Squid Game Season 3

Our first look at Squid Game Season 3 just dropped, and it promises a suitably intense final outing for Netflix’s smash-hit survival-horror series.

Netflix shared five never-before-seen images from Squid Game‘s third season on Jan. 30, as part of its “Next on Netflix 2025” slate reveal. The images offer a sneak peek at some big moments coming up in Season 3, including protagonist Seong Gi-hun handcuffed to a cot and several of his allies inspecting one of the Games’ gift-wrapped coffins. Netflix also issued a Season 3 plot synopsis with the first-look images that foreshadow a climactic showdown between Gi-hun and the villainous Front Man.

The synopsis reads as follows: “Picking up where the second season left off, Season 3 explores the choices Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will make amidst overwhelming despair. As the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) plots his next move, the surviving players find their decisions leading to increasingly dire consequences with each round of the deadly games. This season promises to push the limits of suspense and drama, keeping viewers glued to the action.”

Alongside the Squid Game Season 3 stills and synopsis, Netflix debuted new key art for the worldwide phenomenon’s third batch of episodes. Warning fans to “prepare for the final game,” it depicts a pink guard dragging a dead contestant across a flower-patterned floor – a bloody smear in their wake. And looming over them both are the shadows of Young-hee and Cheol-su: oversized animatronic dolls that epitomize the surreal carnage of Squid Game‘s titular contest.

Squid Game Season 3 poster also carries the third season’s newly confirmed June 27 release date. As with previous seasons, every episode of Season 3 is expected to drop at once, so we don’t have long to wait to see who ultimately wins Squid Game – and who loses.

Squid Game Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix. Season 3 premieres on June 27, 2025.

