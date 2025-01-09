Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: Why Did Jod Kill [SPOILER]?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 7, “We’re Gonna Be in So Much Trouble.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 7 had many twists and turns and showcased Jod’s true personality. Unfortunately, after Jod shows his true colors, he kills one of the core Skeleton Crew characters, the droid SM-33. So, why did Jod kill SM-33?

Why Did Jod Kill SM-33 in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

It was a surprise back in Episode 5 when SM-33 was forced to side with Jod, leaving the children to fend for themselves. So, it was an even greater (and happier) surprise when SM-33 sided against Jod. Sadly, before the end of the episode, Jod kills SM-33. It’s quite a twisted sequence of events as the children and SM-33 manage to get through At Attin’s barrier. But suddenly, Jod appears behind them despite previously being thrown off the ship by SM-33.

In an attempt to protect the children, SM-33 says, “Stay where you are kids. I’ll handle this.” and prepares to attack Jod. In a swift moment, Jod activates his lightsaber and quickly beheads SM-33. It’s truly a shocking and sad scene, especially with this happening in front of the children. It seems that Jod never really cared for these children and that he’s only after At Attin for himself and his pirate friends.

However, there may be more to Jod in Skeleton Crew than we know. For example, he knows how to wield a lightsaber. Not many people in the Star Wars galaxy know how to wield such a weapon unless they’ve trained with one. With Jod having the skill to wield a lightsaber and the Force, there’s likely more than meets the eye with him.

How the Pirate Code Caused SM-33’s Death in Skeleton Crew

It may not be completely obvious, but the Pirate’s Code is indirectly responsible for SM-33’s death. When Jod decided that the Onyx Cinder belonged to him, SM-33 stopped him. According to SM-33, the Pirate’s Code states that a pirate captain can only lay claim to one ship, and Jod has already laid claim to the pirate frigate. Jod tells SM-33 that he lays claim to the Onyx Cinder instead, so Fern quickly says she unclaims it for Jod and claims it for herself. Remarkably, this is enough for SM-33 to choose to side with Fern and the children.

A big reason why SM-33 decided Fern’s claim was valid despite Jod claiming the Onyx Cinder is likely down to the fact that Jod was still in charge of the pirate frigate. SM-33 likely knew this, and thus Fern’s claim held more validity.

With SM-33 being a droid, and there being one episode left of Skeleton Crew, there is a chance his death isn’t permanent. After all, the people of At Attin may be able to repair him.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping on Tuesdays.

