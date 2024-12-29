Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Season 1, Episode 5 “You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates.”

Recommended Videos

The newest Star Wars series on Disney+, Skeleton Crew, has introduced its fair share of pirates to a galaxy far, far away. But how was Captain Rennod in Skeleton Crew?

Who Was Captain Rennod in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

In Episode 5 of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, we learned more about the original captain of the Onyx Cinder. As it turns out, the captain of the Onyx Cinder was Tak Rennod. It’s unclear what species Captain Rennod was, but the design of his throne in his lair beneath Skull Ridge Mountain on the planet of Lanupa could hint at him being a Weequay, the same species as Hondo Ohnaka. Regardless of his species, though, what is certain is that in the pirate corners of the Star Wars galaxy, Captain Rennod is known as the most infamous swashbucklers to ever exist. He was known for plundering ships with enough ferocity that gave him a feared reputation.

Related: Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: The Clans of At Achrann, Explained

We also get to see his pirate lair in Episode 5, and it’s filled to the brim with treasure, which proves he was a seasoned pirate. We also saw a lightsaber, which shows that Rennod likely wasn’t afraid to set his sights on Jedi ships. And even though we only have limited information about Captain Rennod, we do know for certain that he was obsessed with finding the fabled planet of At Attin.

How Is Captain Rennod Connected to At Attin in Skeleton Crew?

When it comes to At Attin, Captain Rennod did everything he could to keep the secret and treasure to himself. Unfortunately, he never found the treasure, but he did find the planet before the events of Skeleton Crew. As it turned out, Captain Rennod found the coordinates to At Attin on the planet of At Achrann. However, he decided that he didn’t want his crew to know the coordinates and thus ordered SM-33 (who was immensely loyal to him) to kill anyone who saw the coordinates.

On his way to At Attin, Rennod started to worry about his crew turning on him, so he set the Onyx Cinder on a crash course to At Attin. Before the crash of his ship, his crew mutinied, and his concubine killed him. However, the coordinates to At Attin weren’t lost with him, as he had stored them in his pirate lair of Skull Ridge Mountain.

It’s uncertain when Captain Rennod died, but there are a few theories. One is that he died around the time of the High Republic, which could make sense as the Onyx Cinder was buried underground. It would have taken a long time for the ship to have become buried in the ground – unless the mysterious supervisor on At Attin has something to do with it. Another theory is that he died around the time of Return of the Jedi, as his ship was still working when the children arrived. If the incident occurred closer to the time of the High Republic, then the Onyx Cinder might have been in a more decrepit shape.

And that’s who Captain Rennod was in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping on Tuesdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy