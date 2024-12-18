Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: Why (& When) Did SM-33 Destroy At Attin’s Coordinates?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 4, “Can’t Say I Remember No At Attin.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew‘s latest entry is full of twists and turns, but none of them hits harder than finding out SM-33 is responsible for scrubbing At Attin’s hyperspace coordinates! So, why did SM-33 destroy At Attin’s coordinates, and when did he do it?

Why Did SM-33 Destroy At Attin’s Hyperspace Coordinates?

Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel have been trying to find their way home to At Attin ever since the Onyx Cinder dumped them on the other side of the galaxy in Skeleton Crew Episode 1. The kids think they’re on the right track at the end of Episode 3, however, the coordinates they get from Kh’ymm actually send them to At Achrann. Fortunately, they eventually reach a sanctum that sets out the locations of all nine planets that make up the Jewels of the Old Republic, including At Attin. Unfortunately, the coordinates on At Attin’s plinth are impossible to read. Someone completely demolished them!

“Someone,” it soon transpires, was SM-33. The Onyx Cinder‘s droid first mate – who has spent Skeleton Crew‘s entire run so far insisting he’s never heard of At Attin – freely admits he’s responsible. Why did he do it? Because the Onyx Cinder‘s previous pirate captain ordered him to. The pair then zipped over to At Attin to bury the captain’s treasure, before the captain wiped At Attin from SM-33’s memory banks. Who was SM-33’s captain and what bounty did he stash on At Attin? These are questions Skeleton Crew‘s four remaining episodes will presumably answer.

When Did SM-33 Destroy At Attin’s Hyperspace Coordinates?

So, we know why SM-33 fragged the At Attin coordinates on At Achrann – what about the “when” of it all? For that, we’ll have to engage in some guesswork, since Skeleton Crew Episode 4 keeps a lot of SM-33’s past under wraps. With that said, let’s consider the intel we have.

Crucially, we can infer that the Onyx Cinder visited At Attin at least 5-10 years ago. The decrepit state of the ship (and SM-33) didn’t come about overnight; that brand of busted takes time. And given the Onyx Cinder arrived on At Attin shortly after SM-33 destroyed the coordinates, that means the latest the latter event could’ve happened is the same year as Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

