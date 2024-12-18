Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: How Are At Achrann and At Attin Connected?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 4, “Can’t Say I Remember No At Attin.”

Recommended Videos

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew‘s latest episode hinges on a big bait-and-switch: instead of returning home to At Attin, our heroes wind up on another planet, At Achrann, instead. So, what’s the connection between At Achrann and At Attin, according to Skeleton Crew Episode 4?

How Are At Achrann and At Attin Connected in Skeleton Crew?

Skeleton Crew‘s fourth installment kicks off with Wim, Fern, KB, Neel, Jod Na Nawood and SM-33 arriving above At Achrann. As alluded to above, this wasn’t their intended destination; the crew expected the coordinates they obtained from Kh’ymm in Episode 3 to point them to At Attin. But the mix-up isn’t immediately apparent from the Onyx Cinder‘s cockpit – or even after everyone disembarks. At Achrann looks virtually identical to At Attin, except it’s been ravaged by war. Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel worry that tragedy has befallen their homeworld in their absence until Neel proves (with help from a conveniently placed tree) that they’re on a different world altogether.

Related: How Many Years After Return of the Jedi Is Skeleton Crew Set on the Star Wars Timeline?

So, what gives? Why is At Achrann’s environment and infrastructure so similar to At Attin’s? It’s simple: they’re essentially sister planets. As established in Skeleton Crew Episode 3 (and recapped in Episode 4), the Old Republic hid nine “planets of wonder” from the wider galaxy, known as the Jewels of the Old Republic. These worlds were seemingly chosen for their matching climates and colonized at the same time, using the same building materials and settlement layouts. This explains why At Achrann and At Attin look the same: because the Republic’s higher-ups wanted it that way.

What Are the Names of the Other Jewels of the Old Republic (& What Happened to Them)?

As noted earlier, the Jewels of the Old Republic consist of nine unplotted planets. But so far, Skeleton Crew has only supplied names for six of them:

At Achrann At Acoda At Aravin At Arissia At Attin At Aytuu

Whether the Star Wars show’s remaining entries will reveal the three unidentified Jewels’ names remains to be seen. That said, even if they don’t, the franchise’s wider canon will presumably fill these gaps before too long (Star Wars lore, like nature, abhors a vacuum).

Related: Who Does Alfred Molina Play in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

We’re also likely to find out what happened to the six as-yet-unvisited Jewels eventually. After all, Wim, Fern, and the gang now have the hyperspace coordinates for every Jewel (except At Attin). The in-universe rumor mill maintains that these planets (like At Achrann) were destroyed, but it’d be good to know for certain!

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy