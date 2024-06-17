The Acolyte: Do Jedi Really Take Kids From Their Families in Star Wars Canon?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 3, “Destiny.”

The Acolyte Season 1’s latest installment, “Destiny,” hints that the Jedi Order sometimes comes perilously close to kidnapping when bringing young recruits into the fold. But do Jedi really take kids from their families in Star Wars canon?

The Jedi Order’s History of ‘Kidnapping’ Kids, Explained

The Jedi don’t kidnap children to train as Padawan learners – or at least, not according to the strict definition of the word. The overwhelming majority of Star Wars media makes it clear that parents willingly give up their Force-sensitive offspring when the Jedi Order comes calling. Some – including Anakin Skywalker’s mom, Shmi, in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace – do so gladly, as becoming a Jedi Knight represents a better quality of life than they can provide.

What’s more, even The Acolyte‘s less flattering portrayal of the Jedi suggests they operate within a set legal framework where recruitment is concerned. Dialogue between Jedi Master Indara and Force witch Mother Aniseya establishes that the Jedi Order’s right to test potential candidates is enshrined in Galactic Republic law – but not to claim them outright. Master Sol’s conversation with Osha after her testing implies that (in principle) it’s her choice whether she signs up for Jedi training.

So, no: the Jedi aren’t going around abducting Younglings. Whether their conduct in this area is ethical is a classic Star Wars “certain point of view” subject, however. For one thing, The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 3 confirms that training a child to use the Force outside the Jedi Order is illegal. As such, the Jedi effectively force parents to hand over their kids or have them forgo any instruction.

“Destiny” also depicts Indara and her fellow Jedi strong-arming Mother Aniseya into having Osha and Mae tested, even though they live outside the Republic’s jurisdiction. Oh, and Sol’s little pep talk with Osha about his own experience joining the Order highlights another red flag: age of consent. Can four-year-olds really make such a big life choice? According to the Jedi, they can!

Are All Jedi Recruited So Young?

Generally speaking, yes. Starting Jedi training early is the best way to prevent candidates from forming attachments. That said, the Jedi Order occasionally waives its age requirements in very special circumstances. For example, the Jedi Council gave Obi-Wan Kenobi the green light to train nine-year-old Anakin Skywalker in The Phantom Menace because of his Chosen One status.

Anakin’s son, Luke, later underwent his Jedi training at the unheard-of age of 22. This almost certainly wouldn’t have gone down during the Jedi Order’s heyday, however, at this point in the Star Wars timeline, there was no Jedi Order! Interestingly, The Acolyte‘s Osha and Mae are also outside the Jedi’s official age window – suggesting there’s something special about their situation, too.

The Acolyte Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

