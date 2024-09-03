Stephanie and Harris’ 90 Day Fiance Relationship, Explained

Stephanie Davis and her supposed fiancé Harris were introduced on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance. Unfortunately, the “couple” is remembered (and still talked about) for all the wrong reasons. So, what exactly happened?

Stephanie’s Initial Relationship With Ryan

Self-proclaimed cougar Stephanie was introduced on 90 Day Fiance in 2020 alongside her fiancé, Ryan Carr, who was 25 years younger. The two met while Stephanie was vacationing in his native Brazil, and he ended up coming to America.

Unfortunately, Stephanie’s relationship with Ryan ended in the middle of the season. This led to an odd shift, as she then elected to move on with her former beau’s cousin, Harris Flowers. Additionally, the season ended with no clear resolution as to the status of Stephanie’s new relationship with Harris.

The matter was complicated even further when Stephanie revealed on an Instagram video that she and Ryan had actually broken up before 90 Day Fiance Season 8 even started filming. She also claimed to have informed the producers about this change, but they continued on with the show.

Did Stephanie and Harris Have a Real 90 Day Fiance Relationship?

Here’s where things get really interesting. According to Stephanie, her relationship with Harris was almost completely fabricated by the producers. In her own words, what was shown about their “relationship” was only about “2% true.” This lines up with what other couples have revealed about their time on the show, claiming that producers have asked them to fake relationships as well.

Interestingly, Harris’ story differs slightly from what Stephanie revealed. On an episode of 90 Day Bares All, Harris claimed that he and Stephanie were intimately involved. Additionally, footage from the season appears to give his claims some validity, despite Stephanie’s claims to the contrary.

Regardless, Stephanie’s relationship with both Ryan and Harris was nothing like it appeared onscreen. Furthermore, it is clear that she is currently not in a relationship with either one of the two men.

