Storage Wars: Are Jarrod and Brandi Still Together? Answered

Couple Jarrod Schulz and Brandi Passante were regulars on reality TV show Storage Wars, both with the show for 13 seasons. But are they still a duo? Are Jarrod and Brandi from Storage Wars still together? I’ve got the answer.

Are Jarrod and Brandi From Storage Wars Still a Couple?

Jarrod and Brandi from Storage Wars are no longer a couple. That may explain why Jarrod has been absent from Storage Wars Season 14 and 15, whereas Brandi has stuck around for those shows.

The pair’s dynamic was certainly entertaining, with the pair sometimes grumbling at each others approach to the auctions. “Jarrod’s definition of quality? A little different than everbody else’s,” Brandi remarked.

Typically, when Brandi criticised Jarrod he’d go in the opposite direction, so if he was accused of being too picky, he’d buy as many lockers as he could, regardless of the price. Financially it may not have worked out but it made for entertaining TV. The couple even got their own spin-off series, Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job, though it lasted just eight episodes.

However (via People) the opening of Season 13 revealed that while they appeared in the season, they were no longer together. And while it wasn’t disclosed mid-season, the pair had broken up during the filming of Season 12, sometime in 2018. The pair weren’t officially married but have two children together and Passante has stated they’re largely with her.

There’s no news on a Storage Wars Season 16, though if there is it seems unlikely that Jarrod will return. Brandi, on the other hand, probably has many more storage units to bid on. So the answer to Are Jarrod and Brandi from Storage Wars still together is that no, they’re not, they split up over five years ago.

