Stray Kids: What Happened To Bang Chan’s Eye? Explained

The South Korean boy band Stray Kids has gained a reputation for making interesting fashion choices. However, a choice made by leader Bang Chan has fans concerned about his health and the condition of the eye he has chosen to keep covered. So, did something happen to Bang Chan’s eye?

Recommended Videos

What Happened to Bang Chan’s Eye?

Bang Chan first appeared wearing an eyepatch over his right eye in 2024 during a televised performance on a popular South Korean music broadcast. Initially, many fans dismissed the patch as an accessory; after all, fellow Stray Kids member Seungmin also wore a bandage on his face. The next day, Chan showed up at a fan meet, still wearing the patch. This, of course, aroused concern among his fans, who now suspected the facial wear was more than an accessory. Later, Bang Chan wore bandages in place of the patch, and fans responded by sending the singer well wishes via social media.

Bang Chan himself finally answered the question about his eye when talking to his fans on the Bubble messaging app. It was there that he revealed that he had a stye in his eye and used the patch to cover it up. The performer followed up the reveal with a joke before reassuring his fans that there was nothing to worry about and he was doing just fine.

Related: Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience Release Window, Plot, and More

What Exactly Is a Stye?

A stye is an oftentimes painful lump that can form on either the upper or lower eyelid. The lump is often caused by bacteria, which is another reason why it is so important to make sure anything touching your eye is clean and free of infection.

Styes are relatively common and rarely ever serious – even though they can be very uncomfortable. They usually clear up on their own, and over-the-counter painkillers are usually enough to manage the discomfort. Of course, if you think you are experiencing this or any other health concern, it is pertinent that you seek professional medical attention.

And that’s what happened to Stray Kids artist Bang Chan’s eye.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy