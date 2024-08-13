Supacell Season 2 Release Window, Cast, and More

One of the biggest Netflix original shows to come out of the United Kingdom in 2024 is Supacell. The British superhero series has recently been renewed for a second season, and here is everything we know about it, including the release window and main cast for Supacell.

What Is Supacell Season 2’s Release Window?

Netflix officially announced Supacell was renewed for a second season on August 13, 2024, though the premium streaming service refrained from providing a release window for the upcoming season. It is also currently unknown how much pre-production work for Season 2 has already been completed and when the anticipated filming start date for the new season will be. As Supacell was filmed across a nine-month filming window and premiered ten months after filming wrapped, fans probably shouldn’t anticipate Supacell premiering until late 2025 at the earliest, depending on when filming starts.

How Many Seasons Will Supacell Have?

For his part, series creator Rapman, who wrote all six episodes in Supacell Season 1 and directed three of them, revealed he had mapped out the story for at least three seasons after the renewal was announced. Rapman also implied at the time that the writers’ room for Season 2 hadn’t formally convened yet, hinting that there is still significant pre-production work to be done for Season 2, meaning it may be some time before principal photography actually begins.

Who Is in Supacell Season 2’s Main Cast?

The surviving main characters from Supacell Season 1 are all expected to return for Season 2. No new characters have currently been announced by Netflix or Rapman.

Here are all the principal actors currently expected to return for Supacell Season 2 and which character each of them play on the show:

Tosin Cole plays Michael Lasaki, who can teleport and manipulate time

Eddie Marsan plays Ray, the head of a shadowy organization hunting superhumans

Nadine Mills plays Sabrina Clarke, who possesses telekinesis

Eric Kofi-Abrefa plays Andre Simpson, who possesses superhuman strength

Calvin Demba plays Rodney, who can burst into superhuman speed

Josh Tedeku plays Tayo “Tazer” Amusan, who can turn invisible

Supacell Season 1 is available to watch now.

