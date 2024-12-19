Superman Trailer Reveals the First Look At James Gunn’s Live-Action DCU

The DC Universe may be alive and well on the small screen, with Creature Commandos just dropping its fourth episode, but there’s only so much excitement an animated series can bring. Well, the trailer for the DCU’s next project Superman, is here, and it’s just as mesmerizing as everyone hoped.

The trailer, which is already going viral on social media, focuses on David Corenswet’s Man of Steel and his place in the world. Gunn has made it clear that his movie isn’t an origin story, with Superman already being active. Of course, he’s already made some friends and enemies along the way, as Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor also feature prominently in the teaser.

Here you go: the #Superman trailer. Krypto, take us home.



Watch the teaser trailer now and ❤ this post to get updates from @superman before it hits theaters this July. pic.twitter.com/w77kiKef54 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2024

While only a handful of characters appear in the trailer, the rest of the cast of Superman includes Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, aka Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. Rumors also claim that another Kryptionian, Milly Alcock’s Supergirl, will make an appearance before she gets a movie of her own, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Gunn is both the writer and the director of the movie, and he’s producing it alongside his DCU partner-in-crime Peter Safran. John Murphy will do the music, returning to work with Gunn after collaborating with him on The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film will feature more of a score than a soundtrack, with Gunn wanting to pay homage to John Williams’ iconic track from the 1978 film while incorporating some of Murphy’s new ones.

Superman blasts into theaters on July 11, 2025.

