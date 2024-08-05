Sword of Convallaria Daily Reset Time

Sword of Convallaria is a tactical RPG with gacha elements, which means you’re meant to play this game everyday, even if it’s just for a few minutes. If you’re wondering what the daily reset time is in Sword of Convallaria, here’s what you need to know.

What the Daily Reset Time Is in Sword of Convallaria

The daily reset time in Sword of Convallaria is 12 a.m., Eastern Time. I’ve also included a few timezones down below so you have a better idea of when the reset time is in your own region:

Timezone Daily Reset Time USA – East Coast 12 a.m. ET USA – West Coast 9 p.m. PT Europe 6 a.m. CET Australia 2 p.m. AUST Japan 1 p.m. JST

In addition to the reset times, you should also be aware that you can get extra Endurance for logging into the game after 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Spending Endurance and stamina on quests and missions is crucial for leveling up your account and characters, so I’d absolutely recommend at least logging in during these times to get the extra Endurance even if you can’t spend it on the spot.

With the daily resets, you’ll also be able to repeat quests like Memory Retrieval, Weaponry Trials, and Daily Forging to help you farm Memory Shards for character dupes, new gear, and resources to help you upgrade said gear.

If you’re looking to keep up with the content release pace of the game and stay ahead of the curve, it’s absolutely imperative to do your dailies so you can progress as fast as you can.

And that’s everything you need to know about the daily reset time in Sword of Convallaria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and character tier list.

