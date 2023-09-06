Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Sequel Game Coming in 2024

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a pretty radical movie, and it is already successful enough to have been featured in a skating video game. But what about a Mutant Mayhem game more closely related to the film? Outright Games has gamers covered, as it just announced a title that takes place after the events of the movie. It will launch in 2024 for consoles and PC.

According to Gematsu, the upcoming Mutant Mayhem game will launch in 2024 for consoles and PC. Outright Games provided a brief overview of the game, which read, “Taking place months after the events of the movie, the game will feature unique visuals inspired by the film’s bold, painterly art style. Combining energetic ninja teamwork gameplay with a humorous narrative, players will take control of the Turtles as they interact with a host of memorable characters from the franchise and fight to save this stylized take on New York City from a new mutant threat.”

Related: Mutant Mayhem Emphasizes the Teenage Side of the Mutant Ninja Turtles

Sounds awesome! Sadly, no gameplay or further details for the Mutant Mayhem game were shared.

It will be interesting to see how the title will tie into the Mutant Mayhem sequel and Paramount+ series. Also, it is a great time to be a video gamer and Turtles fan, as TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge continues to be great and the Cowabunga Collection is pure nostalgic joy.