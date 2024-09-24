Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Category:
News

Terry Crews, Jacob Batalon, & Abigail Breslin to Participate in Geek & Sundry’s Pokemon TCG Showdown

Image of Tara McCauley
Tara McCauley
|

Published: Sep 24, 2024 07:06 pm

Terry Crews, Jacob Batalon, and Abigail Breslin will compete in Geek & Sundry’s latest series, Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown Showdown. The celebrity trading card competition is a fitting addition to the growing Geek & Sundry lineup, playing a role in the channel’s current Pokemon evolution.

Recommended Videos

Geek & Sundry dropped the trailer for Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown Showdown on Tuesday, fresh on the heels of relaunching the channel with the Dungeons & Dragons actual-play series Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode. Horror filmmaker and Pokemon superfan Alison Mattingly hosts the three-episode series, which sees her facing off against Crews, Batalon, and Breslin using the Pokemon trading card game’s Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown expansion.

Those wondering how Crews’ Pokemon prowess stacks up to Mattingly’s can already watch the Brooklyn 99 star put his skills to the test, as the series’ inaugural showdown launched shortly after Tuesday’s trailer. Geek & Sundry fans are no strangers to watching Crews indulge his nerdy passions on the channel, as the actor rolled through the CelebriD&D tavern back in 2018.

Crews’ installment of Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown Showdown will be followed by early October appearances from Batalon and Breslin. Peter Parker’s “Guy in the Chair” will be put in a different kind of hot seat in Batalon’s Oct. 1 episode. Finally, Breslin will hunt for victory and Little Miss Sun-Shiny Pokemon on Oct. 8. Batalon and Breslin’s episodes of Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown Showdown will follow Crews’ lead, dropping at noon PT.

Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown Showdown marks the second series associated with Geek & Sundry’s relaunch. The Felicia Day-founded YouTube channel served as a hub for tabletop-oriented gaming content in the 2010s with series like Critical Role, Tabletop, Titansgrave, Shield of Tomorrow, and the original iteration of Sagas of Sundry. Though the Legendary Entertainment-acquired channel struggled to find its footing after Critical Role‘s 2019 departure, it continued in its pursuit of actual play content with series like Deborah Ann Woll’s Relics & Rarities. However, over the years, the channel’s original productions slowly fizzled out. Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown Showdown now joins Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode in triumphantly welcoming 2024 audiences back into the Geek & Sundry-verse by embracing the tabletop foundations that made the channel special.

Post Tag:
geek and sundry
Pokemon
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Tara McCauley
Tara McCauley
Nerd at large, Tara McCauley's happiest playing or writing about tabletop role playing games. Tara joined The Escapist in October 2023 as a freelance contributor. She covers such TV shows as Fargo and games/fandoms like Dungeons & Dragons. In addition to The Escapist, Tara has gushed about her favorite pop culture topics at CBR, MXDWN, and Monstrous Femme. When she's not writing or rolling dice, Tara can be found catching up on her favorite sitcoms, curled up with a horror comic, or waxing poetic about the WNBA.
twitter