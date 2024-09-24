Terry Crews, Jacob Batalon, & Abigail Breslin to Participate in Geek & Sundry’s Pokemon TCG Showdown

Terry Crews, Jacob Batalon, and Abigail Breslin will compete in Geek & Sundry’s latest series, Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown Showdown. The celebrity trading card competition is a fitting addition to the growing Geek & Sundry lineup, playing a role in the channel’s current Pokemon evolution.

Recommended Videos

Geek & Sundry dropped the trailer for Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown Showdown on Tuesday, fresh on the heels of relaunching the channel with the Dungeons & Dragons actual-play series Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode. Horror filmmaker and Pokemon superfan Alison Mattingly hosts the three-episode series, which sees her facing off against Crews, Batalon, and Breslin using the Pokemon trading card game’s Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown expansion.

Those wondering how Crews’ Pokemon prowess stacks up to Mattingly’s can already watch the Brooklyn 99 star put his skills to the test, as the series’ inaugural showdown launched shortly after Tuesday’s trailer. Geek & Sundry fans are no strangers to watching Crews indulge his nerdy passions on the channel, as the actor rolled through the CelebriD&D tavern back in 2018.

Crews’ installment of Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown Showdown will be followed by early October appearances from Batalon and Breslin. Peter Parker’s “Guy in the Chair” will be put in a different kind of hot seat in Batalon’s Oct. 1 episode. Finally, Breslin will hunt for victory and Little Miss Sun-Shiny Pokemon on Oct. 8. Batalon and Breslin’s episodes of Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown Showdown will follow Crews’ lead, dropping at noon PT.

Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown Showdown marks the second series associated with Geek & Sundry’s relaunch. The Felicia Day-founded YouTube channel served as a hub for tabletop-oriented gaming content in the 2010s with series like Critical Role, Tabletop, Titansgrave, Shield of Tomorrow, and the original iteration of Sagas of Sundry. Though the Legendary Entertainment-acquired channel struggled to find its footing after Critical Role‘s 2019 departure, it continued in its pursuit of actual play content with series like Deborah Ann Woll’s Relics & Rarities. However, over the years, the channel’s original productions slowly fizzled out. Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown Showdown now joins Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode in triumphantly welcoming 2024 audiences back into the Geek & Sundry-verse by embracing the tabletop foundations that made the channel special.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy