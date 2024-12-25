The 10 Most Shocking Celebrity Divorces of 2024

2024 was full of messy celebrity divorces and broken engagements. From reality television stars to musicians, here’s our list of the most shocking splits of the year.

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley

Artist Chance the Rapper and ex-model Kirsten Corley split up after five years of marriage this year,

The couple had known each other since childhood and began dating in 2014. They married five years later and had two daughters. They kept their relationship private for the most part.

In April, they released a joint statement announcing their separation. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” they wrote on their Instagram stories. The two plan to raise their daughters together.

Cardi B and Offset

The rap stars ended their tumultuous relationship in the summer of this year.

Migos member Offset and Cardi B met in 2017 and got married secretly in 2019. The couple have three children together and have collaborated on many rap hits. But all throughout their relationship, there have been scandals. From cheating allegations to Twitter spats, Cardi and Offset were always messy.

They first divorced in 2020, but then got back together. However, it seems the pair have finally ended things for good. A rep told Billboard that the decision is “not based on any one particular incident … it has been a long time coming and is amicable.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have spent two decades in the limelight. Besides Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, they were the couple of the ’00s. When they reignited their relationship decades later and got married, it looked like a happily ever after. But sadly, this year they announced their split.

In 2021, after they ended their respective marriages, they went public as a couple again. Quickly, they got married and moved in together, sharing their experience as a blended family.

Despite how badly they both wanted the relationship to work, things went sour. The couple separated in April, and Lopez officially filed for divorce in August 2024.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury

Love Island UK royalty Molly-Mae and Tommy shocked fans by announcing their split this summer.

The pair met on 2019’s season of Love Island, staying together through pretty much the whole season. Although they came second place, they stayed together for five years, were engaged, and had a daughter together. Influencer Molly-Mae had expressed that it was hard balancing family life with Fury’s boxing career.

But things escalated quickly when Molly-Mae announced their split on her Instagram story. Suspicions arose that Tommy had been unfaithful, and although nothing is confirmed, many report seeing him with other women while on holiday.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

After fourteen years together, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied’s divorce was finalized in February of this year.

The couple met on the set of Black Swan and fell in love as Millepied taught Portman ballet. They both had busy schedules, as well-respected figures within their industries. But they prevailed and welcomed two children together.

Things fell apart after Millepied reportedly had an affair in 2023. Portman promptly filed for divorce. She’s kept the details private but said an impromptu pep-talk with Rhianna was just what she needed after divorce.

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn and her tech entrepreneur partner Christian Richard divorced this year.

After meeting through a mutual friend, the pair got married. They settled into family life despite Quinn’s reality television spotlight.

However, five years later, Richard filed for divorce. They both kept the reasons private, simply citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz

The Blink Twice actor and director duo got engaged last October but broke it off just a year later.

Tatum and Kravitz dated from 2021 to 2023. They spoke highly of each other during interviews and were comfortable with public displays of affection. Kravitz debuted her engagement ring at Kylie Janner’s 2023 Halloween party, and they looked to be happier than ever.

But, as of October, the pair have split. It appears to be amicable, though.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet finalized their divorce this January after seventeen years together.

The couple met in 2005 at a Los Angeles jazz bar and hit it off straight away. Two years later, they welcomed their first child together. They secretly got married in 2017.

Five years later, Momoa announced their breakup in a now-deleted Instagram post. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception…” he said. Despite the end of their relationship, the two entertainers still remain on good terms.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose

After just seven months of marriage, Billy Ray Cyrus and country music star Firerose have divorced.

After collaborating with Firerose on “New Day” in 2021, Billy Ray Cyrus divorced his long-time partner Tish. The pair had a whirlwind romance- their engagement, marriage, and divorce all took place in less than two years.

Cyrus is currently filing for annulment on the grounds of “fraud.”

Ray J and Princess Love

Love and Hip Hop stars Ray J and Princess Love ended their marriage in February of this year.

Their eight years of marriage weren’t without their issues. Since 2019, the pair have both filed for divorce and asked for a dismissal on multiple occasions. But in a since-deleted Instagram post from February, Love announced the pair’s divorce, “our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways.”

They plan to prioritize their children moving forward.

And that’s our list of the most shocking celebrity divorces of 2024.

