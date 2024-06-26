The Acolyte: Did the Sith Master Really Kill [SPOILER]?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 5, “Night.”

The Acolyte‘s latest installment bumps off several characters, including two key supporting players: Jecki Lon and Yord Fandar. But did Mae’s Sith Master really kill Jecki and Yord in The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 5, or will they turn up alive and well in Episode 6?

The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 5’s Shocking Jedi Deaths, Explained

As noted above, Jecki Lon and Yord Fandar both seemingly meet their demise in The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 5, “Night.” Neither death is particularly pleasant, either. In Jecki’s case, the Sith Master stabs her repeatedly in the chest. The young Padawan manages to slice off the Sith’s helmet – exposing him as ex-smuggler, Qimir – before she goes, however, it’s little consolation to her master, Sol. Meanwhile, Yord finds himself on the wrong end of a neck snap attack, after shorting out the Sith Master’s lightsaber. It’s a brutally abrupt end to Yord’s peace-keeping career that highlights how ill-prepared he and his fellow Jedi are for a Dark Side-wielding opponent.

Of course, Star Wars isn’t above death-related fake-outs, so there’s still a chance Jecki and Yord somehow survived their Episode 5 ordeals. We wouldn’t count on it, though. After all, the pair both suffered mortal injuries that look pretty hard to bounce back from. Jecki would need an immediate bacta tank bath (she doesn’t get one), and even then, her saber wounds likely damaged her internal organs beyond healing. Yord’s odds of returning in The Acolyte‘s next episode are even worse. He seemingly dies the instant Qimir breaks his neck – and no amount of bacta can undo that!

Why Did the Sith Master Kill Jecki and Yord?

The obvious answer is “because he’s a Sith Lord.” Qimir (or whatever the Sith Master’s real name is) rattles off his motivations after being unmasked midway through The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 5. It’s a predictably anti-Jedi rant, rooted in the Sith’s defiance of the Jedi Order’s mission to stamp them out. Like all Sith, Qimir wants the freedom to practice the Dark Side and exert power over the galaxy. Jecki, Yord, and Qimir’s other victims got in the way of this, so he killed them.

That said, Qimir’s actions may be driven by something more personal than Sith philosophy. Indeed, the Sith Master seemingly has a specific grudge against Sol separate from his wider animus towards the Jedi Order. Future Acolyte installments will presumably explore the pair’s connection, and why Qimir is apparently keen to expose Sol as a fraud to Osha.

The Acolyte Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

