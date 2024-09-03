The Acolyte Star Manny Jacinto Isn’t Giving Up on Season 2

Disney made the decision to cancel The Acolyte after one season. With the series being so controversial, there’s obviously been a lot of strong reactions to the news online. But no matter the amount of hate circulating, Manny Jacinto isn’t giving up on The Acolyte Season 2.

Recommended Videos

The one thing most viewers of The Acolyte could agree on was Jacinto’s The Stranger being a great villain. He was a compelling character and a physical fighter, giving countless Jedi a run for their money. And Jacinto felt the love during a recent appearance at Dragon Con in Atlanta, Georgia, where he briefly touched on his feelings about The Acolyte‘s cancellation.

While appearing on a panel during the convention, Jacinto was asked about something he’d like to accomplish in the future and quickly responded, “The Acolyte Season 2.” The audience responded positively, with everyone in attendance clearly supporting the idea of getting more of The Stranger and, by extension, Osha and Darth Plagueis.

Related: ‘A Missed Opportunity:’ Star Wars Fans React to Keanu Reeves Turning Down The Acolyte

Of course, the first season of The Acolyte ends on a pretty massive cliffhanger. Osha agrees to go with The Stranger, wiping Mae’s mind and allowing her to return to Coruscant with the Jedi. It opened the door for an intense follow-up that likely would’ve seen Plagueis and The Stranger argue about the ways of the Sith and continue to build up their forces to take on the Jedi and the Republic.

None of that will come to pass unless Disney reverses course. But if it does, at least the company knows Jacinto will be game to return and continue the story of one of Star Wars‘ best villains in recent memory.

All eight episodes of The Acolyte are streaming now on Disney+.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy