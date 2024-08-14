The Bachelor Season 29 Release Window, Bachelor, and More

The Bachelor Season 28 finished airing earlier this year, with Bachelor Joey Graziadei finding love with Kelsey Anderson. But what about the next season? Here’s what we know about The Bachelor Season 29’s release window, bachelor, and more.

Season 29’s Bachelor Has Been Revealed

Image via Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

ABC has revealed who’ll be the star of The Bachelor Season 29, and it’s Grant Ellis (via Variety). That might not mean a lot if you’ve only been watching The Bachelor, but Ellis was one of the suitors in the last season of The Bachelorette.

This 30-year-old day trader, who was out to woo Bachelorette Jenn Trann, exited the show during week 6. But he’s back and, according to ABC, “hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor, and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

Ellis’s profile tries to get across that, despite his job in finance, he knows how to have fun. “When he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights,” ABC’s press release stated.

It’s also possible we may see the return of previous The Bachelor contestants. Amber James, for example, appeared in Season 19 and then returned for Season 20. We can expect somewhere between 25 and 32 contestants in total.

When Will Season 29 Air?

The Bachelor Season 29 has a 2025 release window, as confirmed by ABC. The network hasn’t given a more specific date, but going by previous seasons, it’s likely to air between January and March 2025.

And, since the show is filmed well ahead of its airing, chances are The Bachelor Season 29 will start filming in September. However, don’t count on too many spoilers. Many reality TV shows require their contestants to either take a social media break or just not mention anything about the show.

How Long Will The Bachelor Season 29 Run For?

Season 29 will have 11 or 12 episodes, most of which will be about an hour long. Based on previous seasons, the first and final episodes will be longer. The penultimate episode will be the Women Tell All episode, which dives into the contestants themselves. And the final episode will be a double episode featuring the Bachelor’s final choice and the After the Rose follow-up.

Where Can You Watch The Bachelor Season 29?

The Bachelor Season 29 will air on ABC, with episodes dropping the next day on Hulu. And while ABC hasn’t confirmed the release window, episodes typically air on Monday evenings.

