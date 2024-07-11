The Bachelorette: How Tall Is Jenn Tran?

Jenn Tran is the star of The Bachelorette‘s new season, with 20+ suitors vying for her attention. But while she’s shared several things about herself, just how tall is Jenn Tran from The Bachelorette? Here’s you need to know.

Recommended Videos

How Tall Is Jenn Tran From The Bachelorette?

Jenn Tran from The Bachelorette has not officially shared her height, but it’s estimated she’s around 5 feet 2 inches.

She previously appeared in Season 28 of The Bachelor before becoming the lead in Season 21 of The Bachelorette, being the first Asian-American woman to do so. She’s a physician assistant student and is set to graduate this year with a Master of Science in clinical medical science.

Tran made it quite far in The Bachelor, vying for the affections of Joey Graziadei. However, she was ultimately eliminated in week 7. Graziadei himself was a contestant in an earlier season of The Bachelorette; the show has a history of putting unsuccessful contestants forward as the lead in the opposite show.

Related: Was Jesse Palmer on The Bachelor? Answered

Tran is active on social media and has both an Instagram account and a TikTok account. She’s shared details of her life, including her time training to become a physician’s assistant. It’s not quite Scrubs, but she’s shared her thoughts on the various trials of her clinical year.

However, she’s not said a thing about her height. Super Slice puts her height at 5′ 2″, while Fact Profiles has it at 5′ 3″. Another site suggests she’s 5′ 6″, but going by how she compares, height-wise, on the show, that seems too tall. 5′ 2″ to 5′ 3″ seems to be in the right ballpark.

So, while the Bachelorette hasn’t officially shared her height, she’s likely around 5′ 2″ tall. And that’s the answer to just how tall Jenn Tran from The Bachelorette is.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy