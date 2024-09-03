Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Category:
News
Movies & TV

The Batman Visual Effects Artist Reveals an Unexpected Influence Behind the Film’s Gotham Skyline

Image of Tara McCauley
Tara McCauley
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 07:35 am

Oh, hi Bruce! Recently, The Batman visual effects artist Miguel Santana da Silva took to social media to share an unexpected tidbit about the 2022 superhero film. Apparently, the artist found inspiration for Gotham City’s skyline in one of cinema’s most universally beloved bad movies, The Room.

Recommended Videos

In response to an X user lauding The Batman’s contribution to the current comic book movie landscape, da Silva wrote, “Good opportunity to mention that when composing the look of Gotham in the sunset scene, I took a small amount of inspiration from the rooftop matte painting in The Room”. The VFX artist included a reference image from Tommy Wiseau’s 2003 masterpiece, describing the film’s matte painting as vibing “so much harder than it has any right to.” While a completely surprising font of inspiration, da Silva’s X admission demonstrates how a film heralded as one of the worst ever made continues to influence the entertainment industry in unexpected ways.

Wiseau, the eccentric genius behind The Room, reigns just as infamously over Hollywood as his 2003 magnum opus. Though Wiseau’s perhaps a hybrid of a celebrity and a cryptid, The Room star still maintains an active presence on social media, where he recently ran into da Silva’s post about The Batman. Wiseau proved just as delighted as the rest of the internet, writing “what a story” in response to da Silva’s original post.

Related: George R.R. Martin Vows to Write Post Critiquing House of the Dragon Season 2, Winds of Winter Immediately Trends Online

Though The Room‘s rooftop matte painting partially inspired The Batman‘s stunning sunset tableau, the 2022 film portrays a city much grittier than San Francisco and one populated with more formidable foes than Chris-R. One such rogue, Colin Farrell’s crime boss Oswald Cobblepot, will soon return to The Batman‘s vision of Gotham in the upcoming series The Penguin. The crime drama debuts September 19 on Max, being one of several forthcoming streaming titles that will be released under the HBO banner.

The Penguin will return to the world of Matt Reeves’ The Batman for the first time since the 2022 movie released, making it the perfect time to revisit the film. While taking this trip down memory lane, da Silva’s post may even motivate some to throw on The Room, arguably a superhero film in its own right.

Post Tag:
The Batman
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tara McCauley
Tara McCauley
Nerd at large, Tara McCauley's happiest playing or writing about tabletop role playing games. Tara joined The Escapist in October 2023 as a freelance contributor. She covers such TV shows as Fargo and games/fandoms like Dungeons & Dragons. In addition to The Escapist, Tara has gushed about her favorite pop culture topics at CBR, MXDWN, and Monstrous Femme. When she's not writing or rolling dice, Tara can be found catching up on her favorite sitcoms, curled up with a horror comic, or waxing poetic about the WNBA.
twitter