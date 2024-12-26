The Best Disney-Era Star Wars Character Is Neel – And It’s Not Even Close

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Season 1

Recommended Videos

When you think about the best Disney-era Star Wars character, Grogu probably comes to mind. We see him everywhere, and almost everyone knows him. But perhaps there’s another character that has taken Grogu’s title – Neel from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Why Neel Is the Best Disney Era Star Wars Character

Ever since The Mandalorian aired in 2019, Grogu has been an international sensation. However, with the release of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, there’s a new contender. Neel has taken the internet by storm, not just because he’s a cute character; he also has a deep story and personality.

When it came to Grogu, there wasn’t much character development. He essentially acted as the catalyst for Din Djarin’s character development. However, with Neel, there’s been obvious character development. From the beginning of Skeleton Crew, Neel has been afraid of everything. Being lost in space with his friends has been way out of his comfort zone, and he hasn’t been afraid to show it, from standing still in fear in a crowd of pirates to refusing to train with the weapon that the Troik clan gave him. Neel is a timid and frightened character, but in Episode 4, “Can’t Say I Remember No At Attin,” he chooses to ignore his fears and save the lives of his friends.

That pivotal moment for Neel is not only one of the best moments in his character development, but it also teaches us a valuable lesson – that we shouldn’t let fear rule our lives. Neel learned that he needed to move past his fear to save his friends, though he did comically faint after he saved them. As much as Grogu is a great and admittedly adorable character, we don’t get that level of development with him. Yes, we see him learn to accept what happened during Order 66 and choose the Mandalorians over the Jedi, but Grogu doesn’t teach us the same lessons as Neel does, apart from maybe a thing or two about family and a sense of home.

There’s also another aspect of Neel that’s easy to love. He managed to charm a girl without even meaning to. In “Can’t Say I Remember No At Attin” (which is safe to say is Neel’s episode), he befriended Hayna, the daughter of the leader of the Troik clan. It’s amazing to see that he wasn’t even trying, Neel was just being himself and learning. There’s also the moment where Neel shows how kind-hearted he is. While with Hayna, he gives his food to hungry children instead of keeping it himself. Hayna most have admired Neel’s kind heart and personality, as when the two said their goodbyes, she gave him a kiss on the cheek.

Related: Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Feels Like a Breath of Fresh Air – Here’s Why

Aside from character development, there’s another reason why Neel is the best Disney-era Star Wars character. His cuteness caused him to take the internet by storm. It’s a well-known fact that cute and adorable Star Wars characters are bound to become popular, especially those in the live-action format. As we know, Grogu mainly became popular because he’s adorable – but ever since the first trailer for Skeleton Crew came out, Neel was an instant success.

I’ve spent a lot of time in the online Star Wars community, and I’ve seen first-hand how quickly Neel rose in popularity. There were memes, posts of adoration, and the founding of the group of Neel fans “Neel Nation.” Even Lucasfilm adopted the name and sent out “Neel Nation” badges and stickers with some of the Skeleton Crew PR kits. Neels popularity does make sense with his adorable and timid nature. It would definitely be a missed opportunity if Disney doesn’t take the reins of his popularity and release lots of merchandise of him.

Everywhere I go I see Grogu. So, it’s about time we had a new character as the face of Star Wars or sharing the spotlight with Grogu. It would be a nice change to see Neel among the Star Wars merchandise that isn’t Funko Pop or the Black Series figures. There’s plenty of merchandise that could use the Neel touch – a plush toy, mugs with his face on, stress toys, and clothes.

It’s unclear if we’ll see more of Neel after Skeleton Crew, but I sure hope we do. He has so much potential, and we need a new face for Disney’s Star Wars. I love Grogu, but I think it’s about time for someone else to shine.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping on Tuesdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy