The Boys Season 4: Which A-List Actor Voices Ambrosius the Octopus?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Boys Season 4, Episode 1, “Department of Dirty Tricks,” and Episode 2, “Life Among the Septics.”

Recommended Videos

The Boys‘ fourth season sees the return of a memorable minor player: Ambrosius the Octopus—and this time, she can talk! So, which actor voices Ambrosius the octopus in The Boys Season 4?

Who Voices Ambrosius the Octopus in The Boys Season 4?

Tilda Swinton supplies Ambrosius’ voice in The Boys Season 4. It’s a surprising bit of casting, given Ambrosius is the same octopus who performed oral sex on Aquaman pastiche The Deep in Season 3. Yet Oscar-winner Swinton does indeed supply Ambrosius’ vocals in The Boys’ fourth batch of episodes, during the cephalopod’s telepathic conversations with her superhero lover. This marks a shift from The Boys Season 3, where Ambrosius is silent in all her scenes. In Season 4, Ambrosius makes her wishes known, including her desire to move out of the Deep’s closet fish tank!

Swinton isn’t the only Hollywood heavyweight involved with The Boys Season 4, either. Comedy legend Will Ferrell cameos as a fictionalized version of himself in Episode 2, “Life Among the Septics.” Here, Ferrell co-stars opposite A-Train in a glossy biopic loosely based on the latter’s superhero origin story. It’s a pointed critique of white savior trope-laden sports dramas like The Blind Side, particularly the faux-Ferrell’s role as A-Train’s supposed mentor, Richard “Brink” Brinkerhoff. As A-Train himself notes, he only ever had one coach: his estranged brother, Nate.

The Boys‘ previous high-profile guest performers include Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen, Simon Pegg, Kumail Nanjiani, Paul Reiser, Haley Joel Osment, and Patton Oswalt.

Related: The Boys: Is Season 4’s Shocking Sauna Scene in the Comics?

The Boys Showrunner Unpacks Ambrosius’ A-List Casting

So, how did The Boys land a thespian of Tilda Swinton’s caliber for Ambrosius in Season 4? According to showrunner Eric Kripke, the casting came together more easily than fans would expect. “Once we decided we were going to have Deep have regular conversation with his octopus wife, we just wanted the biggest, classiest British Oscar-winning actress we could possibly find,” he said in a recent Entertainment Weekly interview.

Related: Who Is Colin in The Boys Season 4?

“That’s a reasonably short list,” Kripke continued. “We didn’t know Tilda. It’s not like some of our other cameos, where they’re friends of friends and we reach out to them. We just reached out to a rep and sent her the script. To her everlasting credit, her rep was like, ‘She loves this and thinks it’s hilarious and would love to do it’ […] Watching the classiest possible actress record the dumbest possible s— was one of the great professional days of my life.”

The Boys Season 4 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy