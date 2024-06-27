The Boys Season 4: Hughie’s Dad’s Death, Explained

Messing with Compound V in The Boys never ends well, and Hughie knows that better than anyone. However, a small mistake ends up making a pretty big mess in Season 4, Episode 5. So, here’s everything to know about Hughie’s dad’s death in The Boys Season 4.

How Does Hughie’s Dad Die in The Boys Season 4?

Hugh Campbell dies when he loses control of his power and Hughie gives him something to end his suffering. The end of Season 4, Episode 4 reveals that Hugh got Compound V in his body and woke up from his coma. It turns out his ex-wife, Daphne, was the one to give it to him after she saw the vial fall out of Hughie’s pocket. Hugh seems fine at first, but after a while, he disappears, and things go off the rails from there.

Hugh’s powers work sort of like Marvel’s Kitty Pryde, who can walk through walls by phasing through them. He doesn’t get time to figure them out, though, and a hospital is probably one of the worst places he could’ve been in when he got them. Hugh starts phasing through people, and his mind starts to slip during all of the chaos. It appears that the V didn’t make Hughie’s dad’s mind whole again, leaving him with only fragments of his memory before his death.

Remembering that Daphne abandoned him and Hughie years ago really sets him off, and it takes Hughie stepping in front of her to prevent her from dying. It’s at this point that everyone realizes what must be done, so the family gathers together as Hugh dozes off for good. At least he goes out thinking all of them are going to go on a trip together.

And that’s Hughie’s dad’s death in The Boys Season 4, explained.

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

