The Boys: What Are Ashley’s Powers in Season 4?

Homelander sets his sights on quite a few people in The Boys‘ latest season, which leads some characters to make desperate moves. One of those characters is Ashley Barrett, who takes Compound V. But what are Ashley’s powers in The Boys Season 4?

Ashley’s Powers in The Boys Season 4, Explained

Despite being a good soldier all these years, Ashley worries for her life in Season 4, Episode 8. Homelander is looking to take out anyone with dirt on him and The Seven, and Ashley has plenty. So, with nowhere left to turn after refusing to leave with A-Train, she goes into Homelander’s room and takes Compound V, which gives her powers. Her abilities aren’t shown in the finale, but there’s enough there to speculate about them.

Unfortunately, Ashley doesn’t appear in The Boys comics, meaning there’s nothing in the source material to tease her powers. However, her transformation scene in the finale makes it seem like something is happening to her brain. It’s the only part of her body being affected initially, which could mean she’s going to go all Megamind. Will Ferrell‘s iconic supervillain doesn’t have any powers, but maybe Ashley will end up more like Marvel’s Leader, who’s a very powerful telepath.

Ashley is a survivor above all else, and having the ability to read minds would give her a serious advantage going into the final season of The Boys. It’s possible she’ll even finish her redemption arc and turn on Vought to help The Boys finish off Homelander and the rest of the Supes for good. It’s about to be Ashley’s world, and eveyone else is just living in it.

And that’s what Ashley’s powers are in The Boys Season 4.

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

