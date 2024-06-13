[SPOILER]’s Cameo in The Boys Season 4, Explained

It wouldn’t be a season of The Boys without at least one hilarious celebrity cameo. Season 4, Episode 2, “Life Among the Septics,” features a pretty big one that is worth diving into. So, what’s the deal with Will Ferrell’s cameo in The Boys Season 4?

Will Ferrell’s Cameo in The Boys Season 4, Explained

Ferrell plays himself in the Prime Video series. He’s actually part of one of Vought’s productions, starring as Coach Brick in “Training A-Train,” a movie about A-Train’s early life. Ferrell acts in a scene with A-Train where he shows up to stop the hero from selling drugs. Adam Bourke praises his performance, claiming it’s Oscar-worthy, but A-Train doesn’t feel the same.

A-Train talks to Bourke about the movie and tells him it’s nothing like his real life. A white man didn’t show up to save him from the mean streets; his brother was always there for him and trained him from the start. That conversation inspires A-Train to visit with his nephews, but after their dad shows up, things go south. That doesn’t stop the Supe from doing the right thing, though.

Becoming more and more disillusioned with Vought, A-Train takes evidence of the Starlighters being framed for the death of the Homeandler supporters being far away from the bodies during the riot to Hughie and Starlight. He claims it’s because they didn’t confront him in front of his family earlier in the episode, but it’s clear that A-Train doesn’t like what Vought is doing and wants to help put a stop to it. Ferrell isn’t the direct cause of the Supe’s change of heart, but his “Blind Side vibe” helped give him the push he needed.

And that’s everything to know about Will Ferrell’s cameo in The Boys.

