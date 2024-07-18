The Boys: What Happens to A-Train in the Season 4 Finale?

A-Train picked his side in the penultimate episode of The Boys Season 4, which means Homelander is after him. However, there’s only one episode left in the season, meaning there’s not much time to resolve things. So, what happens to A-Train in The Boys Season 4 finale?

Recommended Videos

A-Train’s Fate in The Boys Season 4, Explained

With the title of the finale at one point being “Assassination Run,” many fans thought this episode would be the end of the line for A-Train. However, he makes it out of Season 4 alive. In fact, he’s not even in the episode, remaning MIA after trying to leave with Ashley in Episode 7.

A-Train has been slowly turning against Homelander and Vought throughout the season. At first, he just gave some information to Starlight and Hughie to allow them to clear the name of two Starlighters accused of murder. However, things continued to escalate, and it led Homelander and Sister Sage to seek out the leak. When A-Train learned about their crusade, he wanted to call the whole thing off, but he couldn’t help himself, and he continued helping The Boys.

This all came to a head in Episode 7 when A-Train showed up to fight The Deep and Black Noir when they came to finish off The Boys. After turning on his former colleagues, he seeks out Ashley, who’s also looking for a way out. Unforatunely, she can’t bring herself to leave, and A-Train departs on his own.

Related: The Boys: Did Billy Butcher Really Cheat on Becca?

With Season 5 in the works, it’s unlikely A-Train is gone for good. Homelander will want to get revenge, after all, and with The Boys captured, they’ll need the help of the former member of The Seven.

And that’s what happens to A-Train in The Boys Season 4 finale.

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy