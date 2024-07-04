The Boys: Why Does Tek Knight’s Bulter Kill Him in Season 4?

Tek Knight returns to The Boys universe in Season 4, Episode 6, “Dirty Business.” And the business is dirty indeed, as the Supe gets into all kinds of shenanigans that end up getting him killed. So, why does Tek Knight’s butler kill him in The Boys Season 4?

Tek Knight’s Death in The Boys, Explained

Tek Knight is a twisted take on Bruce Wayne, having a massive fortune and a Wayne Manor-like estate. The biggest similarity he has to the Dark Knight, however, is the presence of his butler, Elijah, who raised him since he was a boy. Elijah is like Alfred in a lot of ways, but he’s also not because he kills Tek Knight the second he gets the chance in “Dirty Business” because he can’t continue to let him get away with all of his evil actions.

Gen V makes it very clear that Tek Knight isn’t a good guy. He manipulates people and gets up to some pretty sick stuff. However, The Boys takes it a step further by making the Supe part of Homelander and Sage’s plan to take over the world. They’re after his prisons, and he’s all too eager to hand them over so they can be used as internment camps. That, as well as all the stuff Tek Knight gets up to in his Tek Cave, is too much for Elijah, and he just snaps.

Alfred has never gone as far as to kill Batman, even when the Caped Crusader has broken a rule or two, but The Boys puts Elijah in a very difficult spot, as it does most of its characters. Let’s just hope Hughie and the gang can stop Homelander and Sage so the butler’s guilty conscience doesn’t get any worse.

And that’s why Tek Knight’s butler kills him in The Boys Season 4.

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

