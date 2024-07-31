The Cafe terrace and its goddesses keyart image from anime poster
Category:
Anime & Manga

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2 Episode Release Dates & Time

You've got 12 episodes to enjoy.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Jul 30, 2024 08:56 pm

Another romance anime joins the Summer 2024 season with The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2. For fans of the series, or just the genre more broadly, here’s when you can expect new episodes of the show to arrive.

Recommended Videos

When Does The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2 Release?

The workers at Cafe Familia stand together and smile

The first episode of The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2 landed in the West on July 4, 2024. This episode was followed by weekly additions and will continue with more until the season ends in late September.

Season 2 of the anime will have 12 episodes just like its first season, which means you’ve got a lot more The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses content to come. Here are the dates that each episode of this season will arrive.

EpisodeDate
Episode 1July 4
Episode 2July 11
Episode 3July 18
Episode 4July 25
Episode 5Aug. 1
Episode 6Aug. 8
Episode 7Aug. 15
Episode 8Aug. 22
Episode 9Aug. 29
Episode 10Sept. 5
Episode 11Sept. 12
Episode 12Sept. 19

Anime can be delayed, it happens quite often. Should any of these episodes be hit with delays then this article will be updated to reflect the change.

What Time Do New Episodes of The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2 Release?

Episodes of The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2 first air in Japan at 12:26 am on Fridays JST, but it will be available to stream in the West via Crunchyroll at 10:30 am PT each Thursday.

That means if you’re after anime viewing for your Thursday morning or afternoon The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses is the perfect choice for you. Every episode of the show released so far is available to binge on Crunchyroll.

Post Tag:
The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]