The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2 Release Date Confirmed

After its big debut in 2023, The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses anime series is returning for its second season in Summer 2024. Based on the best-selling manga series by Kōji Seo, here is when fans can expect the release date for The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2.

Recommended Videos

First announced in June 2023 during the initial broadcast run of its first season, The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2 premiered on July 5, 2024, at 12:26 am Japanese Standard Time on MBS and TBS Japanese networks as part of their late night Animeism programming block. Through time zone differences, this air date is 11:26 am EST on July 4, 2024. As with its first season, The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2 is licensed to Crunchyroll for international distribution, with the season simulcast through Crunchyroll’s streaming platform. Though unconfirmed, Season 2 is currently expected to run for 12 episodes like the first season.

The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses follows recent high school graduate Hayato Kasukabe who inherits his late grandmother’s cafe in his hometown of Miura. Initially intending to shut the cafe down and begin attending the University of Tokyo, Hayato discovers that the cafe employed five young women whom his grandmother each cared for like daughters. Deciding to continue to look out from the women and his grandmother’s legacy, Hayato reopens and runs the small cafe.

Launched in February 2021, The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses currently remains an ongoing manga series by Seo. The official English-language translation is published by Kodansha USA, with the first thirteen volumes available digitally in North America. The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 1 adapts the first 43 chapters of the manga series, leaving well over 100 chapters left to be adapted by the anime.

And that’s the confirmed release date of the second season of The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy