The Challenge: Are Cara Marie and Paulie Still Together?

The Challenge may not be a dating show, but it brought contestants Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore. So, where are they now? Are The Challenge’s Cara Marie and Paulie still together? Here’s the answer.

Are The Challenge’s Cara Marie and Paulie Still Together?

Cara Marie and Paulie are, technically, still together, but it’s looking a little shaky for the couple. The pair have had their ups and downs, and the start of the relationship was certainly interesting. Why? Well, Cara Marie was the girl he was cheating on his girlfriend with.

The couple is in an open relationship, and they have been together for over five years. And while they haven’t officially announced a breakup, they’re currently attempting to work things out. Speaking to US Weekly, they addressed rumors of a split, stating through a rep that “Paulie and Cara are working through something privately, and Paulie plans to share more soon.” An insider also told US Weekly that the pair are “…taking a little space from each other while working things out.”

That was back in June, and there’s been no official announcement since then. Fans did notice that Cara Marie unfollowed Paulie on Instagram and that some shots of them were apparently removed from her page. That doesn’t necessarily signal a split, but it added fire to the rumors going around.

Looking at Cara Marie’s Instagram and Paulie’s Instagram, there are no recent shots of the couple together. The pair also have a podcast together, the Invite Only Podcast, and there hasn’t been an episode since February 2024.

So the answer to whether The Challenge’s Cara Marie and Paulie are still together is that they’re taking time to sort out their relationship but haven’t officially split up.

